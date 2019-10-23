Watch Live: Cory Booker Holds Press Conference on 2020 Presidential Bid

Democratic presidential hopeful Cory Booker is holding a press conference Wednesday at the National Press Club in Washington, DC.
From the event’s description:
Booker was elected to the Senate from New Jersey in 2013 after serving as mayor of Newark, and was re-elected in 2014. He is up for re-election again in 2020 and a state law allows him to simultaneously run for president and the Senate.
The press conference is slated to begin at 1:00 p.m. Eastern.
