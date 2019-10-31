Republicans Slam Impeachment Resolution as Partisan and Biased

Republicans on Thursday morning slammed the resolution to authorize the impeachment process, calling it partisan and biased as it heads to a vote on the House floor.

Ranking Member of the House Oversight and Reform Committee Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) called the vote “Democrats’ attempt to put a ribbon on this whole sham process because it doesn’t really change anything.”

“They still have all the power and no rights are extended to the White House or the minority; it obviously keeps Chairman [Adam] Schiff in complete control so he could continue to run this,” he added.

Jordan is the top Republican on the Oversight Committee, which is one of the three committees part of the impeachment inquiry.

Republicans say Democrats rejected all 17 Republican amendment proposals to the resolution and would not give Republicans the same rights as they have had in previous impeachment processes.

“The House Rules Committee @RulesReps met to markup Nancy Pelosi’s ‘impeachment resolution’ today. After nearly 3.5 hours, ZERO of 17 Republican amendments were agreed to by committee Democrats. And Democrats are claiming this resolution will provide the minority w/ rights…” Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-AZ) tweeted.

“Today’s impeachment resolution vote is not a legitimate exercise in congressional oversight. The American people know this is a sham process,” Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), a member of the Judiciary Committee, tweeted Thursday morning.

He said Wednesday night on Fox News’ “Lou Dobbs Tonight:

This vote is not a legitimate exercise in Congressional oversight. We’re all for oversight and transparency. We think that ought to be the case if you’ve got a Republican or Democrat president. But what you see now is the conclusion of the development of facts. They’re saying this is impeachable conduct before the first witness has spoken the first word out in public and so I think that when you have Democrats putting the cart before the horse it is obviously transparent to the American people that this is a sham process, and not a single Republican should vote for this resolution,” he said. If any Republican vote for this in the coming days, then they have abandoned this president and done a terrible thing, not only to the presidency but to the Congress, because they’ve allowed us to cloak this totally illegitimate investigation in some sort of notion of legitimacy.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) lamented that Democrats have been so focused on impeachment Congress has not been able to work on getting a 2020 budget passed. The deadline was October 1.

The worst part about their sham impeachment is all the things that are NOT getting done:

✖️ Government is NOT funded

✖️ Our military is NOT getting a pay raise

