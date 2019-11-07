Hillary Clinton Dodges Questions About 2020 ‘Run’ with Jogging Jokes

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 06: Andrew Ross Sorkin, Editor at Large, Columnist and Founder, DealBook, The New York Times speaks with Hillary Rodham Clinton, Former First Lady, U.S. Senator, U.S. Secretary of State onstage at 2019 New York Times Dealbook on November 06, 2019 in New York City. …
Michael Cohen/Getty Images for The New York Times

Appearing Thursday at the New York Times’ DealBook conference, failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton dodged when pressed on whether she is exploring a third campaign for the White House, joking: “I’ve always been a very slow runner.”

A transcript is as follows: 

ANDREW ROSS SORKIN: What would it take you to run?

HILLARY CLINTON: I’m sorry, to run? You know, I have always been a very, very slow runner. I am embarrassingly slow. I’ve tried to run races and I am so far behind that I start to walk, acting like that was what the plan was all the time. I don’t know that I’m going to take up competitive running right now, but I think you’re asking about something else, aren’t you?

ANDREW ROSS SORKIN: There’s been some teasing and some hinting that, maybe, you’re sitting off in the wings here and waiting for some moment.

HILLARY CLINTON: Look, I think I would have been a really good president. I think I could have been a very effective leader. We have real divides in the country over all kinds of things, but I certainly, in my time in the Senate and Secretary of State, worked really hard, as you say, to actually solve problems, not exacerbate them or ignore them. I would have done everything I could to try to get us positioned for the future. That’s what a leader is supposed to do. Elections are supposed to be about the future and leadership should be about the future.

I think I could have done a really good job. I think the last election was deeply flawed and that there were so many unprecedented problems in that election that it’s almost hard to make sense of.

