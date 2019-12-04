Watch: Andrew Yang Pours Whipped Cream into Campaign Volunteer’s Mouth

2020 White House candidate and entrepreneur Andrew Yang (D) poured whipped cream into volunteers’ mouths at the opening of his newly-minted field office in New Hampshire on Tuesday.

“New Hampshire traditions. We’re just warming up for New Year’s Eve,” Yang joked to volunteers at his Manchester office.

The video, shared to Twitter by ABC News correspondent Christopher Donato, shows Yang squirting the whipped cream into one kneeling volunteer’s mouth and quipping: “That’s a full-service presidential candidate!” The businessman’s campaign manager, Zach Graumann, appears concerned by the moment and is seen trying to move the candidate into another room.

Yang is slated to hold a rally in Chicago on Thursday and return to his new Granite State digs on December 31 to hold a New Year’s Eve party put on by his campaign. A Real Clear Politics poll average has Yang in sixth place with 3.7 percent support.

