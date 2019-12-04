2020 White House candidate and entrepreneur Andrew Yang (D) poured whipped cream into volunteers’ mouths at the opening of his newly-minted field office in New Hampshire on Tuesday.

“New Hampshire traditions. We’re just warming up for New Year’s Eve,” Yang joked to volunteers at his Manchester office.

MANCHESTER, NH — Andrew Yang has opened his Manchester field office. “New Hampshire traditions!” he calls out while doling out shots of whipped cream to volunteers.#nhpolitics #FITN pic.twitter.com/U8izY6riqu — Nicole Sganga (@NicoleSganga) December 3, 2019

The video, shared to Twitter by ABC News correspondent Christopher Donato, shows Yang squirting the whipped cream into one kneeling volunteer’s mouth and quipping: “That’s a full-service presidential candidate!” The businessman’s campaign manager, Zach Graumann, appears concerned by the moment and is seen trying to move the candidate into another room.

.⁦@AndrewYang⁩ ended his Manchester office opening by celebrating with whipped cream pic.twitter.com/Ud8byTiFn4 — Christopher Donato (@chrisdonato04) December 3, 2019

Yang is slated to hold a rally in Chicago on Thursday and return to his new Granite State digs on December 31 to hold a New Year’s Eve party put on by his campaign. A Real Clear Politics poll average has Yang in sixth place with 3.7 percent support.