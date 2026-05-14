Comey: ‘Something’s Off’ with Trump Compared to Six Years Ago

Thursday on CNN’s “The Arena,” former FBI Director James Comey doubled down on his amateur psychological analysis of Donald Trump, saying for the second day in a row that “something’s off” with the president.

Host Kasie Hunt said, “You’ve said in recent interviews that the president doesn’t seem okay and that there’s something wrong with the man. Is there something specific that leads you to say that?”

Comey said, “Well, mostly the 2 a.m. social media posting of of craziness, of other people’s work, of himself as Jesus. All these sorts of things is is not okay. I mean, I’ve always thought Donald Trump is a little bit off, but whoa. Compared to even to six years ago, something’s off. ”

Hunt said, “What was he like six years ago? That’s different than how he is now.”

Comey said, “He seem, by Trumpian standards, more serious, more even keeled, less focused on and less focused entirely on himself and his projects and his obsessions. The people he wants to get, the things he wants to build. All of that seems to me a little bit off, and I don’t remember feeling that, in 2017.”

Hunt said, “You felt like he was more interested in a wider variety of things then?”

Comey said, “Yeah, I think so. And again, I have a selection bias because I didn’t interact with him all that much, but he seemed obviously he’s older now. He’s almost 80. But I hope when I move from 74 to 80 there won’t be this appreciable difference.”

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