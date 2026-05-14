Can Spencer Pratt Take L.A.? Here’s The Evidence.

Breitbart TV

Wednesday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” California Post Opinion Editor Joel Pollak talked about L.A.

Pollak said, “Mayor Bass is out way ahead, relative to the other two. 30% doesn’t sound like a lot, but if you think about it, the number of undecided voters is still pretty high.”

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