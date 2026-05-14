Markey: When Dems Win Midterms, We’ll Investigate Trump, His Family, Cronies

Thursday on MS NOW’s “The Weeknight,” Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA) said when Democrats win back the majority in the midterm elections, they will investigate President Donald Trump, his family and his cronies.

Co-host Symone Sanders said, “The President of the United States has demonstrated that he does not care about the Constitution or our democracy by way of his actions and so our Senate Democrats are talking about right now what they are willing to do when and if you all get power back?”

Markey said, “First thing is, we have to restore all the Medicaid cuts, all the Affordable Care Act cuts, all the all the cuts for wind and solar, all electric vehicles and batteries, which will give us true energy independence. We’re going to have to, ensure that there is real accountability for the military. So that we’re doing the investigations to get to the bottom of the corruption, which is at the heart of the Trump administration between, Trump, his family members, his cronies, and all of the policies, which have been put together. And so all of that has to be done in the first three months of 2027, after the Democrats get the gavels get the subpoena power in the House and Senate, we have to make them accountable for the corruption, which is at the heart of what this administration is all about. And, and I, we with you, that that’s going to be a test, but I think it’s going to be a test that the Democrats are going to pass because the American people are coming with pitchforks towards the Republicans to take them out this November and that mandate is going to be very clear to Democrats.”

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