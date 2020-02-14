Nolte: Media-Approved Hate Crimes Against Trump Supporters Explode Post-Acquittal

Nothing proves “silence is consent” more than the media establishment’s revealing indifference in the face of a recent wave of violent attacks and threats against Trump supporters.

First, a little background…

As of March of 2019, Breitbart News documented 332 separate, media-approved political hate crimes committed against Trump supporters. This list includes physical assaults, vandalism, and the open encouragement of violence against individuals and groups based only on their personal beliefs.

Sadly, through its deafening silence and indifference, the corporate media not only give consent to commit acts of political violence against those of us on the right, as we have seen on countless occasions — especially at the far-left CNN — the media regularly encourage and openly call for violence against Trump and his supporters.

And now the violence is once again exploding…

With the Russia Collusion Hoax exposed, President Trump forever acquitted of a frame-job impeachment, a Democrat presidential field filled with hapless, white, decrepit millionaires and billionaires; the president piling up a list of solid accomplishments and his re-election looking more likely by the day, the impotent rage of the media is increasing, and this is obviously spilling over into the public at large, which is why we have seen at least seven hate crimes against Trump supporters in just over a week.

February 9, 2020: Man Arrested for Driving Car Through GOP Voter Registration Booth

Witnesses told JSO that a man in his 20s driving an older brown Chevy van pulled up to the tent before driving through, running over their tables and chairs. Volunteers for the Republican Party were registering people to vote. No volunteers were hurt, according to JSO. Witnesses said the driver of the van, stopped the vehicle, get out of the van and took a video while making obscene gestures before he left.

February 10, 2020: New Mexico GOP Headquarters Vandalized

The vandalism occurred around 2:37 a.m. Saturday. Surveillance video picked up a vehicle parking in the lot outside the building. A man walked out of the vehicle with a can of spray paint in his hands, went over to the front of the building and spray-painted the words “Still Traitors” in yellow and gold paint on the stucco front of the headquarters.

February 10, 2020: California GOP Headquarters Vandalized for Sixth Time in Two Years

The latest act of vandalism at the Humboldt County Republican headquarters in Eureka is the sixth of its kind in just two years, though the damage this time may be far more costly than prior incidents, the party’s local chair said Monday. “This was above and beyond anything that’s happened before,” said John Schutt. “Windows were broken and the suspect had thrown rocks, too. He poured liquid on merchandise .. a lot of stuff was destroyed that way.”

February 12, 2020: UC Santa Cruz College Republican Display Destroyed and Vandalized

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

February 12, 2020: 14-Year-Old Boy Wearing Trump Hat Assaulted

A 14-year-old high school student wearing a “Make America Hat Again” hat was struck and called a “fascist” while leaving a New Hampshire polling place Tuesday night with the father of his friend, authorities said. Windham Police Capt. Bryan Smith confirmed the details of the incident to Pluralist and said an investigation was underway but would not comment further.

February 13, 2020: Man Threatens to Cut Throats of Arizona State Students for Trump Event

ASU Police told us yesterday that they need help identifying this student who threatened to ‘slash Republican throats’. Here is another version of the video taken from a fellow student who was just passing by that day, if anyone has any information please contact @ASUPolice. pic.twitter.com/Tg8eohIRGF — Students for Trump at ASU (@sft_asu) February 13, 2020

February 20, 2020: Man in Make America Great Again Hat Assaulted:

According to reports, the former cop, Daniel Sprague, was celebrating his 50th birthday at The Stage bar on Broadway in Nashville, Tennessee, and donned a red “Make Fifty Great Again” hat given to him by his wife.

Sprague told WSMV that people came up to him and were “just loving the little word play on the hat and taking pictures and wishing me happy birthday.” However, Sprague claims one woman approached him and ultimately punched him in the face, grabbing his hat and shouting, “How dare you.”

When a rodeo clown in Nowheresville, Nowhere, puts on an Obama mask, the media destroy his reputation and career.

When some guy makes a video mocking CNN, the Hate Network destroys his life by threatening to doxx him.

When the media want certain behavior to stop, they launch jihads.

But when Trump supporters, including children, are physically assaulted, the media shrug, and that shrug is a wink, a nod of approval, a way of saying, Carry on, we’re on your side. You heroes have nothing to fear from us.

The corporate media are a danger to every law-abiding American citizen, and their embrace of violence against us, their encouragement of that violence, will only get worse as the 2020 race heats up.

And never forget that as the media encourage this violence against us, they also seek to disarm us.

