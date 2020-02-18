Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) says “everyone who is here” illegally must have a path to obtaining American citizenship — a policy that would eventually give voting rights to the 11 to 22 million illegal aliens in the United States.

During a town hall at the Domestic Workers Forum in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Tuesday, Warren reiterated her plan to make sure all illegal aliens are able to obtain American citizenship and thus, eventually, voting rights.

The plan, Warren vowed, would also increase the flow of legal immigration to the U.S. beyond its current admission of about 1.2 million foreign nationals a year, who are delivered to big business as an endless stream of foreign labor.

Warren said:

Immigration does not make our country weaker, immigration makes our country stronger. We need to change our immigration laws. I want to see expanded immigration. I want to see a path to citizenship, not only for DREAMers, but for everyone who is here to stay. Mixed-status families, we should not have. We should keep our families together. I think that’s powerfully important. [Emphasis added]

Despite her rivalry with fellow 2020 Democrat presidential primary candidate billionaire Michael Bloomberg, the two share an immigration agenda that is centered on driving up the U.S. population to win business, Wall Street investors, corporate developers, and elected Democrats more foreign workers, more consumers, more residents in need of housing, and more left-leaning voters.

Despite Rivalry, Michael Bloomberg and Elizabeth Warren Share Donor Class Immigration Agenda https://t.co/tPj5VBHUVO — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) December 2, 2019

Warren’s donor class immigration plan, as Breitbart News has reported, is supported by tech billionaires, the open borders lobby, the outsourcing industry, the Chamber of Commerce, as well as the nation’s giant multinational corporations that have sought for decades to drive down U.S. wages by importing cheaper foreign workers to compete against America’s working and middle class.

Already, at current legal immigration levels, the U.S. is set to increase its population to 404 million residents by 2060 — the largest population in American history. This indicates that by 2060, about one-in-six U.S. residents will have been born in a foreign country.

In 1970, one-in-twenty U.S. residents were foreign-born. At current legal immigration levels, nearly 580,000 foreign-born residents will be added to the population every year, while just 1.3 million native-born residents are set to be added every year. A moratorium on immigration would stabilize the nation’s population at about 250 million residents.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News.