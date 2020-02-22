Pete Buttigieg Comes up Empty at Wynn Resorts Nevada Caucus

Mayor Pete Buttigieg did not do well at the Nevada presidential primary caucus at the Wynn resort in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Out of the 95 Democrats that caucused at the site, Sen Bernie Sanders got six delegates, former Vice President Joe Biden got three delegates, and leftist billionaire Tom Steyer got two delegates, according to Breitbart News cameraman Mathew Perdie, who was at the site.

Sanders continued to steamroll his fellow Democrats in the Nevada caucuses across the state, as his anti-establishment campaign caught fire, leading news outlets to declare the Democratic socialist from Vermont the winner Saturday evening.