Former Mayor Mike Bloomberg (D) argued Tuesday that he did not remember discriminatory comments or jokes to female employees who were silenced by non-disclosure agreements.

“Did these women take your jokes wrong or were you wrong to make the jokes?” debate moderator Norah O’Donnell asked Bloomberg at the tenth Democrat debate in South Carolina on CBS.

“Probably wrong to make the jokes,” Bloomberg replied. “I don’t remember what they were. If it bothered them, I was wrong, and I apologize.”

Bloomberg again claimed that he only had three cases in 40 years where women claimed he had made them uncomfortable.

“Nobody accused me of anything other than just making a comment or two,” he said.

Bloomberg said that he looked into it after Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) demanded that he release women from all of his non-disclosure agreements, and even thanked her for bringing it to his attention.

“The senator has got it, and I don’t know what else she wants us to do,” he said. “We’re following exactly what she asked to do.”

Bloomberg added that his company would also stop using non-disclosure agreements in the future.