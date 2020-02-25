Nolte: Bloomberg Internal Poll Shows Bernie Could Flip House to GOP

An internal poll from the Mike Bloomberg campaign shows Bernie Sanders could cost Democrats the House of Representatives.

“Bernie Sanders’ nomination could drag down vulnerable House Democrats trying to hold onto their competitive districts, according to a new poll conducted for Mike Bloomberg’s campaign that is circulating among members,” reports the far-left Politico.

According to this poll of 40 House districts that could swing either way this November, “Sanders is less popular than Trump and loses significant support when hit for holding socialist positions.”

The poll found Sanders essentially running even with Trump in a head-to-head match-up across the districts, trailing the incumbent by just one point. But Trump opens up 6-point advantage after a list of negative messages about Sanders’ ideology and alleged ineffectiveness in the Senate is presented to poll respondents. But Sanders’ potential impact extends beyond the presidential race. A plurality of voters, 39 percent, say they will be less likely to vote for a Democrat for Congress if Sanders is the Democratic nominee and his ideas are folded into the party platform. That’s nearly double the 21 percent who say they would be more likely to vote for a Democrat for Congress, while 34 percent say it wouldn’t impact their vote. …

The poll found that 47 percent of voters in competitive, Democratic-held districts felt that “the increased role of socialist ideas in the Democratic Party” was a “bad thing,” and 19 percent “ believe it is a good thing,” and 24 percent said “it makes no difference to them.”

The poll, taken February 22-23 of 600 likely voters, has a margin of error of four percent, and a word of caution should be noted… This is a pretty self-serving piece of work from the Bloomberg campaign, the exact narrative they want to plant in the media with Super Tuesday just a week away.

Bloomberg, who decided to ignore the first four primary states (South Carolina votes Saturday), has staked everything on Super Tuesday, including a half-billion — with a “B” — in advertising. After his catastrophic debate performance last week, a performance that damaged him in the only “lane” there is in the Democrat primary — that lane is called the Who Can Beat Trump Lane — this poll goes right at the heart of the matter — electability, in this case Bernie’s electability.

It’s also a panic poll. Because the American political media are utterly useless, Bernie Sanders has never been properly vetted. Although he’s been a U.S. senator for decades, almost won the nomination in 2016, and has been a 2020 frontrunner for more than six months, the media have pretty much ignored his left-wing extremism and open calls for socialism. Why? Well, because exposing Bernie’s extremism could hurt the overall Democrat Party and the media’s job is to protect the Democrat Party. So instead of vetting him, the media have treated Bernie like a boisterous uncle and hoped he would never rise to a point where vetting is necessary.

Well, Bernie has just won the popular vote in the first three primary states, something that has never been achieved before, and now everyone, including the media, are panicking — not because they oppose socialism, but because they freakin’ hate Trump and believe Trump will slaughter Bernie and skate into a second term. To the media, a second term of Trump, a Trump who no longer has to worry about reelection, is a Defcon 1 situation.

So here it is… a self-serving poll from Bloomberg that earned a full-blown, five-alarm headline at Politico.

Again, I can’t speak to the poll’s veracity, but I can speak to the situation that produced both the poll and the headline — and that situation is a full-blown establishment panic attack.

Will it work? Will this sudden and all-consuming pile on work to stop Bernie?

Let’s just say it would have worked a lot better had the media done its job vetting this guy from the beginning. Now, instead of looking like a vetting, it looks like an unfair attack, which could backfire.

