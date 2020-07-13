Joe Biden: America Is Ready for ‘Systemic’ and ‘Institutional’ Changes

Former Vice President Joe Biden told a select group of reporters on Monday that he is confident that he will win the election and that America is ready for “systemic” and “institutional” changes that will transform the country.

Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin was invited to participate in Biden’s exclusive Zoom call, and reported:

One had the impression that Biden senses the potential for not only a big win but a unique moment akin to the 1930s. “I do think we’ve reached the point where one of those trite phrases everybody uses . . . it’s a real inflection point in American history and I don’t believe it’s unlike what [President Franklin] Roosevelt [faced].” He continued, “I think we have an enormous opportunity to make some really systemic changes relates to racism but institutional ways in which we handle things And I think the country is really ready.”

Rubin emphasized that while Biden was also careful to present a more moderate persona to nervous voters, he understood that he “must win and win big so as to throw fear in the Republicans and claim a mandate” for larger changes.

Far from turning toward the center, Biden has shifted increasingly left after securing his party’s nomination.

In May, Biden said that the coronavirus pandemic was an opportunity to “fundamentally transform” America. In June, Biden called for “revolutionary institutional changes.” And on July 4, Biden promised to “transform” America, promising to ” rip the roots of systemic racism out of this country.”

