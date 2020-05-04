Joe Biden echoed Barack Obama’s 2008 promise to “fundamentally transform” America on Monday when he vowed to use the coronavirus outbreak to alter the country.

Joe Biden calls coronavirus an “incredible opportunity…to fundamentally transform the country” Make no mistake: Joe Biden is the bannerman for the radical socialist wing of the Democrat Party. Biden and Bernie are two sides of the same far left coin.pic.twitter.com/RKiLqdy3pm — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 4, 2020

“And I truly think, if we do this right, we have an incredible opportunity to not just dig out of this crisis, but to fundamentally transform the country,” Biden told a group of Latino supporters during a livestream.

It’s not the first time Biden has talked about leveraging the crisis to advance progressive policies.

He said April 22nd:

I believe, because, sort of, the blinders have been taken off, because of this COVID crisis, I think people are realizing, “My Lord. Look at what is possible. Look at the institutional changes we can make – without us becoming a ‘socialist country,’ or any of that malarkey – that we can make to provide the opportunities to change the institutional drawbacks …” from education, all the way through to all the other things we talked about.

On April 17th, Biden said, “We have an opportunity now to take, in a recovery act, a real recovery. We can fundamentally change the science relating to global warming.”

And on April 16th, he said, “I think we have an opportunity now to significantly change the mindset of the American people, things they weren’t ready to do, even two, three years ago,” all thanks to the virus.

The first vow to “fundamentally transform” the country came from Barack Obama in 2008.

“We are five days away from fundamentally transforming the United States of America,” Obama told a cheering throng of supporters at the University of Missouri shortly before the election.

