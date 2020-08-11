Report: Karen Bass Will Not Be Joe Biden’s Running Mate

The Democratic Party’s presumptive nominee Joe Biden has chosen the woman who will be his vice presidential running mate, and it will not be Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA), CNN reports.

“The Biden campaign has informed some of the women the former Vice President’s team vetted about his choice of running mate, three sources familiar with the matter tell CNN,” CNN’s Dana Bash tweeted. “Karen Bass was told by Biden himself that she was not the pick, a source familiar tells CNN.”

Bass, who chairs the Congressional Black Caucus, was on Biden’s VP shortlist and was the favored pick of the far-left progressive wing of the Democratic Party. She came under intense criticism during the vetting process for her decades-long association with communists, her membership in a communist front group run by Cuba’s communist regime, her praise of communist dictator Fidel Castro, and her public praise for her communist mentor and communist influencers.

Biden has reportedly settled on a woman as his running mate and is set to announce his choice as early as Tuesday.

