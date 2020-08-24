A Montana coffee shop owner said Monday during the Republican National Convention that her business would not be alive today if it were not for a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan handed out by the Trump administration during the coronavirus shutdowns.

“My company was one of the first to receive a PPP loan, and praise God it has been a lifesaver,” said Mountain Mudd Espresso owner Tanya Weinreis.

A few months ago, one of Weinreis’s events got canceled because of the coronavirus.

“Our business was on the brink, threatened to be shut down from losses that were not our fault,” she said. “I was scared. I thought of our 50 employees, the Mountain Mudd family,” she added.

Weinreis thought of her employees’ jobs and their rents being due and wanted to help.

“I’m not too proud to admit that I fell on my knees and prayed, Lord, what do I do?” Weinreis said. “His words rang clear: Keep on working.”

But eventually, that help came in the form of a PPP loan, and she was the first business in Montana to receive the loan.

The Billings Gazette reported that the loan was enough money to keep her employees paid for eight weeks.

“That’s why I feel so strongly that we need a president like Donald Trump now more than ever,” Weinreis said. “I am so thankful that my prayers for help were answered.”

“Mountain Mudd Espresso is the American story, a story not just for entrepreneurs, but for millions of hardworking men and women who are working to build their American dream every day,” she added.