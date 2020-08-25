Live Updates*** Republican National Convention Night Two

The Republican National Convention continues on Tuesday evening, and tonight’s featured speakers will include: First Lady Melania Trump; Secretary of State Mike Pompeo; Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY); Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds; Nicholas Sandmann; Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron; Eric and Tiffany Trump.

Tonight’s theme is “Land of Opportunity.”

All times Eastern.

8:35 PM: After a video about American exceptionalism, the second night of the RNC opens up with a prayer from Pastor Norma Urrabazo of International Church of Las Vegas.

8:30 PM: CNN’s Jake Tapper rips Trump and the GOP for shattering all norms. He says if Democrats did what Trump is doing, Republicans on Capitol Hill would probably be “rioting.”

Trump grants pardon to activist Jon Ponder ahead of convention appearance https://t.co/N8JFjZ4Xmf — Phil Sanchez (@Phil_Sanchez) August 25, 2020

8:02 PM: Night two about to get started.

Tonight, #RNC2020 honors the Great American Story by featuring the LAND OF OPPORTUNITY! pic.twitter.com/Kk2boaevKr — GOP (@GOP) August 25, 2020

White House posts a video of Trump presiding over a naturalization ceremony that appears to be part of tonight's convention program https://t.co/CC6VmpNZcY — Kevin Liptak (@Kevinliptakcnn) August 25, 2020

Hopefully the rain doesn’t mess up the schedule:

A severe thunderstorm threat for D.C. tonight as Melania Trump is set to deliver her Rose Garden speech https://t.co/zEhILbgoBt — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) August 25, 2020

