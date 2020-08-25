Live Updates*** Republican National Convention Night Two

The Republican National Convention continues on Tuesday evening, and tonight’s featured speakers will include: First Lady Melania Trump; Secretary of State Mike Pompeo; Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY); Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds; Nicholas Sandmann; Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron; Eric and Tiffany Trump.
Tonight’s theme is “Land of Opportunity.”
All times Eastern.
8:35 PM: After a video about American exceptionalism, the second night of the RNC opens up with a prayer from Pastor Norma Urrabazo of International Church of Las Vegas.
8:30 PM: CNN’s Jake Tapper rips Trump and the GOP for shattering all norms. He says if Democrats did what Trump is doing, Republicans on Capitol Hill would probably be “rioting.”
8:05 PM:
Trump grants pardon to activist Jon Ponder ahead of convention appearance https://t.co/N8JFjZ4Xmf
— Phil Sanchez (@Phil_Sanchez) August 25, 2020
8:02 PM: Night two about to get started.
Tonight, #RNC2020 honors the Great American Story by featuring the LAND OF OPPORTUNITY! pic.twitter.com/Kk2boaevKr
— GOP (@GOP) August 25, 2020
White House posts a video of Trump presiding over a naturalization ceremony that appears to be part of tonight's convention program https://t.co/CC6VmpNZcY
— Kevin Liptak (@Kevinliptakcnn) August 25, 2020
Hopefully the rain doesn’t mess up the schedule:
A severe thunderstorm threat for D.C. tonight as Melania Trump is set to deliver her Rose Garden speech https://t.co/zEhILbgoBt
— Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) August 25, 2020
Dems ready to investigate Pompeo:
.@SecPompeo’s participation in the #RNCConvention during the course of official @StateDept work is not only unacceptable, but appears that it may also be illegal.
I’ve launched a @HouseForeign investigation. https://t.co/tJ6nvTsJsw
— Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) August 25, 2020
