Live Updates*** Trump Holds Minnesota Rally

President Donald Trump will hold a Friday evening rally in Bemidji, Minnesota.

All times Eastern.

7:16 PM: Trump exits the airplane and is ready to start the rally. This is the first time a U.S. president has visited Bemidji.

7:02 PM: Air Force One is landing and the rally should get started soon. Another high-energy crowd.

6:55 PM: Biden says he’s confident as he follows Trump around the Midwest after the president called out “Hidin’ Biden” for staying in his “basement.”

6:50 PM: Air Force One expected to arrive shortly.

