WATCH: Joe Biden Lies to Jews About Neo-Nazis in Rosh Hashanah Message

Former Vice President Joe Biden delivered a message for Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, on Thursday in which he lied about President Donald Trump’s reaction to neo-Nazis in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August 2017.

Biden told Jews that President Trump had called neo-Nazis “very fine people,” repeating the “Charlottesville very fine people hoax,” according to a mantra he has used throughout the campaign, in speech after speech, debate after debate:

Together, we can stamp out bigotry and antisemitism. One of the things that got me involved in this race — we, I had not planned on running — was when those folks came out of the fields down in Charlottesville, chanting the same anti- — carrying torches, their veins bulging, close your eyes, remember the picture on television, chanting the same antisemitic bile that was heard in the streets of Germany in the thirties, Nazi flags, accompanied by white supremacists, and then when the president was asked, when a young woman was killed, what did he think, he said, quote there are very fine people on both sides. That’s not who we are.

As Breitbart News noted in a recent fact check:

President Trump repeatedly condemned the neo-Nazis in Charlottesville in August 2017 — “totally.” … As to “very fine people,” Trump had been referring to peaceful protests both for and against the removal of a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee. He completely condemned the extremists — as the timeline and transcript confirm: Aug. 12, 2017: Trump condemned “violence “on many sides” in Charlottesville, after neo-Nazi and Antifa clashes

Aug. 14, 2017: Trump condemned “neo-Nazis, white supremacists, and other hate groups” in White House statement

Aug. 15, 2017: Trump condemned neo-Nazis “totally,” praised non-violent protesters “on both sides” of statue debate Biden launched his campaign with the Charlottesville hoax, and persisted in doing so, even after Breitbart News confronted him last August with the fact that he was misquoting the president.

Moreover, Trump condemned the murder of the young woman in Charlottesville as “terrorism.” Her named was Heather Heyer — a fact that Biden somehow never remembers in his script.

Here is the video of Breitbart News confronting Biden with the truth more than a year ago, and his misleading response:

Biden has persisted in telling the same lie, despite numerous fact checks:

April 2019: Jake Tapper of CNN noted that “Trump did condemn neo-Nazis and white supremacists. So he’s not saying that the neo-Nazis and white supremacists are very fine people.”

August 2020: The BBC fact-checked Biden, noting that Trump had said: “I’m not talking about the neo-Nazis and the white nationalists, because they should be condemned totally.”

September 2020: ABC News fact-checked Biden, noting: “Two days after violent clashes in Charlottesville … Trump said, ‘Racism is evil and those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs, including the KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists, and other hate groups.'”

In his Rosh Hashanah message, Biden followed up his lie by promising to remain a “steadfast ally of Israel” if elected.

President Trump also delivered a Rosh Hashanah message to Jews earlier this week.

