Several Pennsylvania lawmakers posed topless to warn voters against submitting “naked” mail-in ballots without the secrecy envelope.

Desperate times call for desperate measures! So your favorite elected officials got naked so that you remember to make sure that your mail-in ballot is NOT submitted without its secrecy envelope!! #nonakedballots #dressyourballot pic.twitter.com/bQXaQRHj0j — Bethany Hallam (@bethanyhallam) September 26, 2020

“Desperate times call for desperate measures!” Allegheny County Councilwoman Bethany Hallam tweeted on Saturday. “So your favorite elected officials got naked so that you remember to make sure that your mail-in ballot is NOT submitted without its secrecy envelope!! #nonakedballots #dressyourballot.”

The topless tweet comes after Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court ruled this month that ballots could be rejected if they were not sealed in their proper secrecy envelope.

The decision left Democrats fearing that many votes could be invalidated in a state that President Donald Trump narrowly won in 2016.

Hallam, who came up with the idea, posed with Pennsylvania State Representative-elect Emily Kinkead and Allegheny County Councilwoman Olivia Bennett, WTAE reported.