Virginia: Voter Registration Down on Last Day Due to Cut Cable

Virginia’s voter registration system went down on the last day to register before the November election after a cable was accidentally cut Tuesday.

Virginia election officials say *this* accidentally cut wire in Chesterfield County is likely why Virginia’s entire voter registration system is down… On the final day to register to vote.@WUSA9 @CBSNews #VOTE https://t.co/J7axn996jQ — Mike Valerio (@MikevWUSA) October 13, 2020

The fiber cut near Route 10 in Chester, Virginia is the cause, according to the Virginia Information Technology Agency.

“Due to a network outage, the Citizen Portal is temporarily unavailable. We are working with our network providers to restore service as quickly as possible,” the Virginia Department of Elections said in a statement.

It is unclear when the issue will be fixed.

Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax (D) has called for the voter registration deadline to be extended beyond Tuesday, though the state’s Board of Elections has yet to commit to an extension, NBC Washington reports.

Residents are still able to register to vote via mail or by dropping off applications.