More than 1 Million Ballots Cast on Texas’s First Day of Early Voting

Texas had a massive turnout on its first day of early voting on Tuesday, with more than one million votes cast throughout the state.

Texas has already racked up more than 1.1 million votes in a single day, with more weeks of early voting still to come, breaking a record for the state, the Houston Chronicle reported.

Early voting started on Tuesday, October 13, and goes until October 30. Election Day is on November 3.

Harris County, a heavily Democrat county with the most people in the state, had the biggest turnout, with 170,000 ballots cast either in-person or by mail-in voting as of early Wednesday.

In 2016, the county cast 130,000 ballots on the first day of early voting.

The record turnout, especially in Harris County, comes after the Texas GOP filed a lawsuit challenging curbside and drive-thru voting in Harris County.

Last week, the Texas Supreme Court ruled that the heavily Democrat Harris County could not send out mail-in ballots to 2.4 million registered voters.

According to an average of polls from RealClearPolitics, President Donald Trump is leading Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden by 4.4 percentage points in the Lone Star State.

The Cook Political Report categorizes Texas in terms of the presidential election as “lean Republican.”