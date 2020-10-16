Live Updates*** Trump Holds Georgia Rally

President Donald Trump will hold a Friday evening rally in Macon, Georgia.

All times Eastern.

7:36 PM: Trump rips Savannah Guthrie for her “face” and “craziness.” He claims he got “high marks” for his town hall. He now goes off on Chris Wallace for protecting the Bidens. “Lock up the Bidens,” Trump says. “Lock up Hillary.”

7:32 PM: Trump says the radical left wants to flood your communities with criminal aliens and drug and crime while living in gated communities. He says they want to end your Second Amendment and want protections for themselves. He says they demonize our great police and law enforcement while hiring private security for themselves.

“I am the only thing standing in the way between you and the Second Amendment,” Trump says. “It’s under siege.”

Trump says they support crippling lockdowns while their jobs are exempt. He says it’s time to send a message…

Trump was on a roll and now he interrupts himself and goes off a random tangent about how he could get these wealthy people do donate to his campaign.

Trump now going off on Section 230 and says the tech companies “can’t abuse that power.”

7:25 PM: Trump says we’ve learned over the last couple of months that Biden is a corrupt politician and his family is a “criminal enterprise” that makes Crooked Hillary look like an “amateur.”

Trump talks about Hunter’s laptop and says he followed Biden around the world “like a vacuum.”

He accuses the media and big tech of covering up the “massive scandal.” He says this is the biggest scandal going on in the world and ABC didn’t even ask him a question about it.

Trump says he is running against the “left-wing corrupt media” and “Big Tech” as the crowd chants “CNN sucks.”

7:22 PM: Weeks before the election in GEORGIA, Trump says he loves Georgia. He says it is great to be back. Trump says he is running against the “worst candidate in the history of presidential politics.”

Trump says he wishes Biden were a good candidate because it puts more pressure on him.

He says Biden is the embodiment of the political establishment that enriched itself while shipping away American drives, opening borders, and sacrificing American blood and treasure in ridiculous foreign wars in places you have never heard of.

He says Sleepy Joe is the servant of wealthy donors, globalists, and special interests who got rich bleeding America dry.

7:20 PM: Trump is about to address the crowd.

7:00 PM: Air Force One has landed, and Trump will be speaking soon.

6:55 PM: Trump expected to arrive at the top of the hour:

About 45 minutes until @realDonaldTrump expected to speak pic.twitter.com/vLLV1xErMG — Ashley Thompson (@AshleyCBS46) October 16, 2020

6:50 PM: Warm-up acts for Trump.

Perdue then warned the crowd of a potential liberal take over of government with "Bernie and Elizabeth and Kah-mah-la or Kah-ma-la or Kamamboamamla or however you say it." (Perdue has served with Kamala Harris in the Senate for 3 years) — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) October 16, 2020

No word on how many people are here but no doubt tonight’s rally will be packed. This is 3 hours before @realDonaldTrump is set to speak. @WGXAnews pic.twitter.com/VcM83BGa98 — Victoria De Cardenas (@VictoriaWGXA) October 16, 2020

LIVE NOW: Governor Brian Kemp speaks to Georgia voters at a Make America Great Again event in Macon https://t.co/ZneVHTYbJV — CBS46 (@cbs46) October 16, 2020

Here’s the scene in Macon, GA, where President Donald Trump is scheduled to deliver remarks in one hour at his third and final campaign stop of the day. The Village People’s “Macho Man” has played, conservatively, four times so far. pic.twitter.com/t0KicOusgn — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) October 16, 2020

#MAGA rally Macon, Georgia. Two hours before @realDonaldTrump is to deliver his remarks pic.twitter.com/Yge24bSv4d — Lalit K Jha (@lalitkjha) October 16, 2020