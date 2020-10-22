Fact Check: Joe Biden Claims ‘My Son Has Not Made Money’ from China

CLAIM: 2020 Democrat candidate Joe Biden insisted that his son Hunter Biden “has not made money” from China.

VERDICT: FALSE. Hunter Biden’s law firm received nearly six million from a Chinese oligarch who sought power and influence in Washington, D.C.

“When Hunter Biden was sucking every dollar out of the Chinese communists he could, what did Joe Biden know about it? Much of this occurred while Biden was vice president, or while he was considering his run for [president],” asked Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) last week.

Moreover, Hunter Biden still owns a ten-percent stake in Chinese company Bohai Harvest RST (BHR), an investment firm he co-founded with funding from the Bank of China.

“The idea that Hunter could still profit off of the Chinese government if his father becomes president remains an incredible potential conflict [of interest],” noted Peter Schweizer, president of the government accountability Institute and senior contributor to Breitbart News.

But in a bizarre move during the second presidential debate on Thursday, Joe Biden claimed that his son “has not made money” from China.

“Nothing was unethical,” insisted Biden in response to debate moderator Kristen Welker’s question about whether or not Hunter Biden’s business relationships in China and Ukraine were inappropriate or unethical.

“My son has not made money — in terms of this thing about, uh, what are you talking about — China,” answered Biden.

The former vice president even went as far as to claim that “nobody” has made money from China except for President Donald Trump.

“I have not had — the only guy who made money from China is this guy,” added Biden, referring to President Trump.

“He’s the only one,” Biden insisted. “Nobody else has made money from China.”

Experts have noted that Joe Biden and his family’s financial ties to China even present a national security risk for America, should he be elected president, reported Breitbart News.

The Biden family’s financial ties to China were recently exposed by emails found on a laptop belonging to the former vice president’s son, Hunter Biden.

The experts say that if Biden is elected president, he would be compromised by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) due to the millions of dollars CCP-linked companies have poured into the business ventures tied to his son, Hunter Biden, other family members, and even Joe Biden himself.

