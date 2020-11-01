WATCH: Crowd Goes Nuts for Ivanka Trump in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania

Ivanka Trump, the White House aide and daughter of President Donald Trump, drew a packed crowd in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, on Sunday night as she campaigned for her father’s re-election.

The enthusiasm was high enough that conga lines started in anticipation of her arrival — including in the “overflow room”:

LANCASTER, PA: even the crowds in the OVERFLOW room are PUMPED UP to hear from @IvankaTrump!!! 4️⃣ MORE YEARS! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/UnaKK9KxSQ — Carolina H. (@CarolinaLHurley) November 2, 2020

Conga lining to “Celebration” pic.twitter.com/DOoDKlJCFw — Gillian McGoldrick (@gill_mcgoldrick) November 2, 2020

Trump spoke about the difference between her father’s trade policies and those of his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, according to Harrisburg ABC affiliate WHTM:

Ivanka Trump spoke to hundreds of people at the Wyndham Resort and Expo Center in East Lampeter Township. “If you want a future of jobs, safety, opportunity and freedom there is one choice in this election and that choice is Donald J. Trump,” Ivanka Trump said. The Trump campaign has been putting a lot of resources and campaign stops recently in the Midstate, especially Lancaster County. “Pennsylvania lost more than 1 in 3 manufacturing jobs after Biden voted for NAFTA and China’s entry into the world trade organization,” Trump said.

The Daily Mail noted that Ms. Trump has also been a prolific fundraiser, bringing in $35 million for her father’s campaign and breaking former President Barack Obama’s single-day fundraising record last month.

Obama brought in $3.8 million in one day in 2014; Ivanka Trump brought in $4.5 million in September in Austin, Texas.

President Trump will return to Pennsylvania for one more campaign stop in Scranton on Monday.

