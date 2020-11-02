Exclusive—Mike Davis: Sen. David Perdue Delivers on Judges

There is no greater supporter of President Trump’s transformation of the nation’s judiciary than Georgia’s Sen. David Perdue. He fought to confirm Justice Amy Coney Barrett to the United States Supreme Court and will ensure that all future judicial nominees will also protect and defend the Constitution.

During his first term in the United States Senate, Sen. Perdue has worked tirelessly to confirm highly qualified federal judges in the mold of the late, great Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia – conservatives who understand that their modest, but critical, role under the Constitution is to protect the American people from government overreach and mob rule.

Justice Barrett, who clerked for Justice Scalia, is a rock-solid conservative, mother of seven, and overall brilliant judge. Despite her eminent qualifications to sit on the nation’s highest court, liberal extremists have pulled out all the stops in opposing this critical nominee.

Sen. Perdue has helped ensure that America’s federal judiciary, especially the Supreme Court, protects our constitutional rights and liberties – whether it’s our right to speak, worship, or protect our families. This benefits all Georgians and the rest of our country.

Make no mistake, America’s judiciary – and our very way of life – are on the line this November. If Joe Biden and Kamala Harris win office, Democrats will almost certainly keep control of the House and win back the Senate. That means full Democrat control, and they stand ready to get their way by any means necessary.

Senate Democrats will almost certainly “nuke” the legislative filibuster, lowering the vote threshold from 60 to only 51 votes needed to pass their radical agenda. Furthermore, there is no doubt Democrats will try to “pack” the Supreme Court – a radical scheme to add new justices by expanding the number of seats from 9 to 11 (or more) to cancel the conservative majority and erase our last line of defense. Lest you think these plans are merely speculative, Democrats have openly stated that this is their goal. Joe Biden has steadfastly refused to say he will not pack the court. And we all know what that means – Biden will do the radical left’s bidding on court packing.

The next President could replace three or more retiring Supreme Court justices, in addition to adding two or more through Democrats’ radical court-packing schemes. Joe Biden doesn’t want you to see his Supreme Court shortlist full of far-left activists, as they’d scare the hell out of American voters. But we know the kind of person President Trump will appoint and Sen. Perdue will vote to confirm to the Court – just look at Justice Amy Coney Barrett and President Trump’s public list of 44 exceptionally well-qualified potential Supreme Court picks, which includes ten judges that Sen. Perdue helped confirm.

With Sen. Perdue at his side, President Trump has appointed a near record-shattering 220 Article III judges to the federal bench. These include Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett, along with 53 federal circuit judges confirmed to the critically important federal circuit courts – the final stop for more than 99 percent of federal appeals.

When President Trump took office, Republican-appointed judges were a majority on only four of the thirteen federal circuit courts. With the help of Sen. Perdue, President Trump has “flipped” control of the 2nd, 3rd, and 11th Circuits from majority Democrat-appointed to majority Republican-appointed. This means that the rule of law – instead of the will of agenda-driven liberal activists – is more likely to prevail in those circuits and the states therein.

And on the notoriously liberal San Francisco-based 9th Circuit, eleven more judges had been appointed by Democrat Presidents than Republicans when President Trump took office. It’s now down to just three. When President Trump and Sen. Perdue win reelection this year, they could achieve the unthinkable: flipping the 9th Circuit to conservative control, in addition to flipping control of every other federal circuit court, just by replacing Democrat appointees eligible for retirement.

In other words, when Georgians send Sen. Perdue back for another term in the Senate, they’ll be giving President Trump a crucial vote he needs to ensure that every federal appellate court from coast to coast is kept within its limited but critical role in our government: protecting our constitutional rights from those who would strip them. This opportunity is nothing short of historic.

Georgians and all Americans need strong, principled leadership now more than ever. Sen. Perdue understands what’s at stake and is ready to fight for you.

Mike Davis is the founder and president of the Article III Project (A3P). Last Congress (2017-19). Davis served as the chief counsel for nominations to then-Chairman Chuck Grassley on the Senate Judiciary Committee, where he worked with Sen. Perdue on judicial nominations and served as staff leader for the confirmation of Justice Kavanaugh and a record-number of federal circuit judges. Davis previously clerked for Justice Neil M. Gorsuch, both on the Supreme Court and Tenth Circuit.