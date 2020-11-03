Jemele Hill Roasted on Social Media After Blaming ‘White People’ if Trump Gets Reelected

Jemele Hill
Dylan Gwinn

Jemele Hill knows exactly who to blame if President Trump wins reelection: She’s blaming “white people.” But the internet knows who they’re going to laugh at for making absurd racial remarks on Twitter: They’re going to make fun of Jemele Hill.

As the exit polls and vote totals began pointing to Trump victories in several key states on Tuesday night, former ESPN host and outspoken Trump critic Jemele Hill, blamed “white people.”

The internet was quick to respond.

Hill’s racial attack flies in the face of exit polling which states that Trump gained among every race and gender, except for white males.

