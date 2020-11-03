Jemele Hill Roasted on Social Media After Blaming ‘White People’ if Trump Gets Reelected

Jemele Hill knows exactly who to blame if President Trump wins reelection: She’s blaming “white people.” But the internet knows who they’re going to laugh at for making absurd racial remarks on Twitter: They’re going to make fun of Jemele Hill.

As the exit polls and vote totals began pointing to Trump victories in several key states on Tuesday night, former ESPN host and outspoken Trump critic Jemele Hill, blamed “white people.”

If Trump wins re-election, it’s on white people. No one else. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) November 4, 2020

The internet was quick to respond.

The hysteria is starting, y'all. https://t.co/MNMBy64jtC — Chicks On The Right (@chicksonright) November 4, 2020

And away we go… https://t.co/o06npHHFwN — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 4, 2020

It’s actually on you People looked at your woke nonsense and said “nah” https://t.co/ZSXcLzryqx — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) November 4, 2020

I choose the political worldview that celebrates individuality and equality rather than this philosophy of hatred and racism. How about you? https://t.co/SRaeeJDtTG — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) November 4, 2020

Blacks and Latinos voted for him, too, dummy. https://t.co/bi71E0FkHq — FightOracle ™ (@fightoracle) November 4, 2020

Sweetie I’m not white…my mother, my father, my brother & my sister are also not white & we proudly voted for our President Trump. Stop with bs! — JENNY GARCIA SHARON FOR CONGRESS (@jenny4congress) November 4, 2020

Actually, if Trump wins, it is because of Americans… whites, blacks, and Latinos, but … cry more. — Big KUR (@kwsanders) November 4, 2020

Yep. Because we all remember Trump saying "If you don't for me, you ain't white" — Rounds (@RoundsR) November 4, 2020

Hill’s racial attack flies in the face of exit polling which states that Trump gained among every race and gender, except for white males.

According to the exit poll, Trump did better in 2020 with every race and gender except white men. Change from 2016: White Men -5

White Women +2

Black Men +4

Black Women +4

Latino Men +3

Latino Women +3

Other +5 pic.twitter.com/hUc17Iy1ip — Matt Bruenig (@MattBruenig) November 4, 2020

