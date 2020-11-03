Photo Essay: MAGA America’s Closing Message for 2020

MAGA America closed out the 2020 campaign with rallies, boat parades, car parades, street parties, and even a Trump-sized Hollywood sign. This is their closing argument to America.

Waterford Township, Michigan, Trump Rally on 10/30

President kicked off his final stretch of the campaign with a rally in Waterford Township, MI, a suburb of Metro Detroit in Oakland County, which is a home for many white collar professionals who work in the automotive industry.

Green Bay, Wisconsin, Trump Rally on 10/30

Rochester, Minnesota, Trump Rally on 10/30

President Trump intended to hold a large rally in Rochester, Minnesota, but the state’s Democrat Attorney General Keith Ellison limited the gathering to 250. Trump held the rally despite the restrictions.

“Your far-left Democrat Attorney General Keith Ellison and your Democrat governor tried to shut down our rally, silence the people of Minnesota, and take away your freedom and your rights. They thought we would cancel—a word they are very familiar with, cancel culture–but I said no way. I will never abandon the people of Minnesota,” Trump told to the rally crowd.

Trump went out to meet the massive overflow crowd of thousands of MAGA supporters who gathered in a nearby field.

Only 250 allowed in, but there are THOUSANDS of people outside the @realDonaldTrump peaceful protest in Rochester, MN. pic.twitter.com/en2oLFRuXx — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) October 30, 2020

California MAGA Makes a Trump Hollywood Sign

California MAGA supporters installed a Trump version of the iconic Hollywood Sign in the pass along the 405 Freeway in Los Angeles.

Wow. The group that installed that 405 freeway TRUMP sign has come forward with a pro-Trump campaign video and IT IS 🔥. Could @realDonaldTrump flip California? pic.twitter.com/qrTEN3z0jX — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) October 30, 2020

The Last of the Trump Boat Parades

MAGA supporters in San Diego, CA, threw a massive Trump boat parade.

Trump boat parade in San Diego bay today pic.twitter.com/MOHOUO36pp — Jennie Taer 🇺🇸🇱✡️ (@JennieSTaer) November 2, 2020

Drone footage shows the size of Sunday's Trump Boat Parade on San Diego Bay. An even bigger car parade accompanied the boaters and was seen driving along the bay and throughout San Diego County. More info: https://t.co/QZelQ7vchD pic.twitter.com/tkl3FkgBVb — KUSI News (@KUSINews) November 2, 2020

Hundreds of boats and thousands of people participated in the third and final @realDonaldTrump Boat Parade before the 2020 election. The boat parade was accompanied by a huge "Trump Train" of cars driving through San Diego. More info: https://t.co/QZelQ7vchD pic.twitter.com/gkeja1MtUE — KUSI News (@KUSINews) November 2, 2020

California sees RED!!! Thousands of people participated in a peaceful, patriotic Trump Boat and car Parade to show our support for the POTUS.🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲@realDonaldTrump @VP pic.twitter.com/LmKDlaQIZw — RE Life 🏡 (@ClairPalkovic) November 2, 2020

HUGE Trump Boat Parade in San Diego, California pic.twitter.com/74mP11FvqK — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) November 1, 2020

Thousands also gathered for a boat parade in Lake Murray, South Carolina.

Florida has become the home of the Trump boat parades, and the Sunshine State ended the election season with a final big splash.

Trump Trains and Street Parties

Trump supporters in Southern California regularly met up in Beverly Hills, CA, for impromptu rallies and street parties on the weekends leading up to Election Day. The rallies on Saturday and Sunday were among their largest.

This is Beverly Hills, California today. Thousands of patriots gathered to show their support for President Trump. 🇺🇸pic.twitter.com/oMMrgys6pi — Mike Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) October 31, 2020

Right Now: Trump Rally Beverly Hills!!! pic.twitter.com/uKWKGwpe6b — Alexandra Datig | Front Page Index (@alexdatig) November 1, 2020

Beverly Hills: Last Trump rally before the election. pic.twitter.com/fNOigGKfJs — Tomas Morales (@TomasMorales_iv) October 31, 2020

Beverly Hills, Democrats. Face it. pic.twitter.com/uq7lnUEfgP — Nick Searcy, BELOVED INT'L FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) October 31, 2020

March at 430pm. 🇺🇸 #MAGA FREEDOM RALLY Beverly Hills – Sunday 11/1/20 1-4pm ♥️ pic.twitter.com/RfcKbVAk9d — Latina O'Crazio CornPop 🎃 (@OcrazioCornPop) November 2, 2020

Marching Streets of Beverly Hills ✌🏿 🇺🇸 #MAGA FREEDOM RALLY Beverly Hills – Sunday 11/1/20♥️ pic.twitter.com/q2P42tjKwg — Latina O'Crazio CornPop 🎃 (@OcrazioCornPop) November 2, 2020



Photo: Whitney R.

A Texas Trump train provided an escort for the Biden/Harris bus out of the Lone Star State.

Meanwhile, New Jersey MAGA supporters, in classic Jersey style, shut down traffic.

NJ: Trump vehicle convoy shuts down the Garden State Parkway. @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/djgi96aZFk — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 1, 2020

The Pennsylvania Amish had their own Trump train.

You know it’s going to be a landslide when the Amish start to rally and create their own Trump Train 😎🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/HFzyb0s5cP — 45🇺🇸 (@45F0RLIFE) November 3, 2020

Reading, Pennsylvania, Trump Rally on 10/31

A view from an inside source (my mother) of just the partial sea of folks in Reading to see ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩! pic.twitter.com/ihLRlMM4lU — Nick Trainer (@NicholasTrainer) October 31, 2020

Montoursville, Pennsylvania, Trump Rally on 10/31

Butler, Pennsylvania, Trump Rally on 10/31

A massive MAGA crowd of tens of thousands in the heart of Pennsylvania’s “Steel Belt” came out for President Trump, who made protecting the American steel industry a primary goal of his administration.

Trump crowd in Butler PA is jaw-dropping pic.twitter.com/EeGNpqWMFd — Jack Posobiec VOTE 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 31, 2020

MASSIVE crowd in Butler, Pennsylvania for President ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩‼️ ZOOM IN ⬇️ ὄ pic.twitter.com/cJ9KNtaj2L — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) October 31, 2020

According to my friend Denise, who was at the last rally in Butler, PA, the @SecretService put the crowd at 57,000. Did you get that? pic.twitter.com/cMvPUfTZVe — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) November 1, 2020

A vote for Biden and Harris is a vote to Ban Fracking, Ban Mining, and Completely Destroy Pennsylvania. A vote for me is a vote to remain ENERGY INDEPENDENT! Let’s WIN PENNSYLVANIA, get out and VOTE!pic.twitter.com/aR8iwO6Gvl — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2020

Washington, Michigan, Trump Rally on 11/1

A MAGA crowd in Macomb County, Michigan — the home of the Motor City’s famous Reagan Democrats and Trump Democrats — came out to see Trump at his first rally on Saturday.

Dubuque, Iowa, Trump Rally on 11/1

Hickory, North Carolina, Trump Rally on 11/1

Huge crowd in Hickory, NC for the ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ rally this afternoon pic.twitter.com/JzeIQDA3LU — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) November 1, 2020

Rome, Georgia, Trump Rally on on 11/1

Miami, Florida, Trump Rally on 11/1

A MAGA Salsa band entertained the crowd in Miami.

Crowd in Miami for last Trump rally of Sunday pic.twitter.com/mR8SCtmaUT — Emily Goodin (@Emilylgoodin) November 2, 2020

Fayetteville, North Carolina, Trump Rally on 11/2

Scranton, Pennsylvania, Trump Rally on 11/2

Trump chose Joe Biden’s hometown of Scranton, PA, as the final Pennsylvania stop for his 2020 campaign.

Traverse City, Michigan, Trump Rally on 11/2

Thousands of MAGA supporters from the cherry capital of the world — Traverse City, Michigan — greeted President Trump for a rally, as a bright red Autumn sunset lit up the sky over the Great Lakes from Michigan to Wisconsin.

It is a stunningly BEAUTIFUL sunset over Air Force 1 at the ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ rally in Traverse City, Michigan! pic.twitter.com/W6FF1ExXBb — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) November 2, 2020

Kenosha, Wisconsin, Trump Rally on 11/2

The city of Kenosha, which had been rocked last summer by riots following a police shooting, was the last Wisconsin stop for Trump’s 2020 campaign. He was greeted by thousands of MAGA supporters from the Badger State.

Grand Rapids, Michigan, Trump Rally on 11/2

President Trump ended his 2020 campaign in the same city he closed out his 2016 race — Grand Rapids, Michigan. He would go on to become the first Republican presidential candidate to win the Great Lakes State in over two decades.

Michiganders waited in line for hours for the final MAGA rally of the 2020 election.

The Motor City Mad Man himself, Michigan native and legendary rocker Ted Nugent, played the national anthem at the final MAGA rally of the 2020 campaign.

A bit of @TedNugent doing the Star Spangled Banner ahead of Trump in Grand Rapids.

"this is freedom Michigan." pic.twitter.com/w13jWjdTwJ — Rob Crilly (@robcrilly) November 3, 2020

Rapper Lil Pump was also at the Grand Rapids rally and was invited by Trump to speak to the crowd.

Lil Pump says, “Mr. President, I appreciate everything you’ve done for our country, you brought the troops home and you’re doing the right thing. MAGA 2020. “And do not vote for Sleepy Joe, at all!” pic.twitter.com/05txt6KflE — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) November 3, 2020

Rebecca Mansour is a Senior Editor-at-Large for Breitbart News. Follow her on Twitter at @RAMansour.