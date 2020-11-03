Photo Essay: MAGA America’s Closing Message for 2020

E. Vucci/AP Photo K. Yucel, M. Ngan, J. Raedle, R. Del Rio, B. Smialowski/AFP via Getty
Rebecca Mansour

MAGA America closed out the 2020 campaign with rallies, boat parades, car parades, street parties, and even a Trump-sized Hollywood sign. This is their closing argument to America.

Waterford Township, Michigan, Trump Rally on 10/30

President kicked off his final stretch of the campaign with a rally in Waterford Township, MI, a suburb of Metro Detroit in Oakland County, which is a home for many white collar professionals who work in the automotive industry.

Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump cheer as Air Force One arrives to a campaign rally at Oakland County International Airport on October 30, 2020 in Waterford, Michigan. With less than a week until Election Day, Trump and his opponent, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, are campaigning across the country. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump cheer as Air Force One arrives to a campaign rally at Oakland County International Airport on October 30, 2020 in Waterford, Michigan. (John Moore/Getty Images)

Nuns with the Dominican Sisters of Hartland, Michigan, applaud as President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Oakland County International Airport, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Waterford Township, Michigan (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Supporters listen as US President Donald Trump speaks at a “Make America Great Again” rally at Oakland County International Airport, on October 30, 2020, in Waterford Township, Michigan. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(John Moore/Getty Images)

Green Bay, Wisconsin, Trump Rally on 10/30

President Trump speaks to supporters during a campaign rally at Green Bay-Austin Straubel International Airport on October 30, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

A supporter waits for President Trump to speak at a campaign rally Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Supporters of President Donald Trump attend a campaign rally on October 30, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Rochester, Minnesota, Trump Rally on 10/30

President Trump intended to hold a large rally in Rochester, Minnesota, but the state’s Democrat Attorney General Keith Ellison limited the gathering to 250. Trump held the rally despite the restrictions.

“Your far-left Democrat Attorney General Keith Ellison and your Democrat governor tried to shut down our rally, silence the people of Minnesota, and take away your freedom and your rights. They thought we would cancel—a word they are very familiar with, cancel culture–but I said no way. I will never abandon the people of Minnesota,” Trump told to the rally crowd.

Trump went out to meet the massive overflow crowd of thousands of MAGA supporters who gathered in a nearby field.

President Donald Trump steps off of Air Force One as he arrives for a campaign rally at Rochester International Airport October 30, 2020 in Rochester, Minnesota. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

President Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Rochester International Airport in Rochester, Minnesota on October 30, 2020. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

President Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Rochester International Airport October 30, 2020 in Rochester, Minnesota. In accordance with state orders, only 250 people will be able to attend the rally with Trump while thousands of others will gather outside the airport to watch on a large television screen. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Supporters of President Trump wait in line to attend a campaign rally at Rochester International Airport October 30, 2020 in Rochester, Minnesota. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

President Trump greets supporters ahead of a campaign rally at the overflow location at Rochester International Airport in Rochester, Minnesota on October 30, 2020. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Supporters of President Trump arrive for a “Make America Great Again” rally at the Rochester International Airport in Rochester, Minnesota, on October 30, 2020. Only 250 people were allowed entry for the because of pandemic order by Minnesota Governor Tim Walz limiting the number of people gathered. (KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images)

Supporters of President Trump arrive for a “Make America Great Again” rally at the Rochester International Airport in Rochester, Minnesota, on October 30, 2020. (KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images)

(KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images)

Supporters of US President Donald Trump place their hands on their hearts as the national anthem is played during a Make America Great Again campaign rally at the Rochester International Airport in Rochester, Minnesota on October 30, 2020. (KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images)

Supporters of President Trump listen during a “Make America Great Again” rally at the Rochester International Airport in Rochester, Minnesota, on October 30, 2020. (KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images)

Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather outside a campaign rally with the president at Rochester International Airport October 30, 2020 in Rochester, Minnesota. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

A t-shirt hangs from the barricades outside a campaign rally for U.S. President Donald Trump at Rochester International Airport October 30, 2020 in Rochester, Minnesota. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

California MAGA Makes a Trump Hollywood Sign

California MAGA supporters installed a Trump version of the iconic Hollywood Sign in the pass along the 405 Freeway in Los Angeles.

The Last of the Trump Boat Parades

MAGA supporters in San Diego, CA, threw a massive Trump boat parade.

Thousands also gathered for a boat parade in Lake Murray, South Carolina.

Florida has become the home of the Trump boat parades, and the Sunshine State ended the election season with a final big splash.

Trump Trains and Street Parties

Trump supporters in Southern California regularly met up in Beverly Hills, CA, for impromptu rallies and street parties on the weekends leading up to Election Day. The rallies on Saturday and Sunday were among their largest.

Photo: Whitney R.

Photo: Kelly T

Photo: Kelly T

Photo: Whitney R. A large crowd of Trump supporters gathers in Beverly Hills on Saturday.


Photo: Whitney R.

Photo: Whitney R.

Trump supporters in Beverly Hills, CA, hold up four fingers, expressing their desire for President Trump to be reelected for another four-year term (Photo: Whitney R).

Photo: Whitney R.

Photo: Whitney R.

Photo: Whitney R.

Photo: Whitney R.

Photo: Whitney R.

Photo: Whitney R.

A Texas Trump train provided an escort for the Biden/Harris bus out of the Lone Star State.

Meanwhile, New Jersey MAGA supporters, in classic Jersey style, shut down traffic.

The Pennsylvania Amish had their own Trump train.

Reading, Pennsylvania, Trump Rally on 10/31

President Trump speaks at a “Make America Great Again” rally in Reading, Pennsylvania, on October 31, 2020. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

“Make America Great Again” rally in Reading, Pennsylvania, on October 31, 2020. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

MAGA rally on October 31, 2020 in Reading, Pennsylvania. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Supporters of President Donald Trump listen to him speak at a rally on October 31, 2020 in Reading, Pennsylvania. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Montoursville, Pennsylvania, Trump Rally on 10/31

Supporters watch as President Trump speaks during a rally at Williamsport Regional Airport in Montoursville, Pennsylvania, on October 31, 2020. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

President Trump speaks to supporters during a rally on October 31, 2020 in Montoursville, Pennsylvania. (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images)

Butler, Pennsylvania, Trump Rally on 10/31

A massive MAGA crowd of tens of thousands in the heart of Pennsylvania’s “Steel Belt” came out for President Trump, who made protecting the American steel industry a primary goal of his administration.

People wearing hardhats make their way to viewing area at the Pittsburgh-Butler Regional Airport before a campaign stop for President Donald Trump, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

The crowd of hardhat wearing Trump supporters watches one of the three Osprey aircraft escorting Marine One as it arrives for a campaign stop by President Donald Trump, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at the Butler County Regional Airport in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Supporters hold up four fingers as they chant “Four More Years” as they await President Donald Trump for a campaign stop on October 31, 2020, at the Butler County Regional Airport in Butler, PA. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Trump speaks during a rally at Pittsburgh-Butler Regional Airport in Butler, Pennsylvania on October 31, 2020. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

MAGA rally at Pittsburgh-Butler Regional Airport in Butler, Pennsylvania on October 31, 2020. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

MAGA rally at Pittsburgh-Butler Regional Airport in Butler, Pennsylvania on October 31, 2020. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

MAGA rally at Pittsburgh-Butler Regional Airport in Butler, Pennsylvania on October 31, 2020. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

President Trump speaks to supporters at a campaign rally at Pittsburgh-Butler Regional Airport on October 31, 2020 in Butler, Pennsylvania. (Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

MAGA rally at Pittsburgh-Butler Regional Airport in Butler, Pennsylvania on October 31, 2020. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

MAGA rally at Pittsburgh-Butler Regional Airport in Butler, Pennsylvania on October 31, 2020. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Washington, Michigan, Trump Rally on 11/1

A MAGA crowd in Macomb County, Michigan — the home of the Motor City’s famous Reagan Democrats and Trump Democrats — came out to see Trump at his first rally on Saturday.

President Donald Trump waves as he walks off stage after speaking during a campaign rally at Michigan Sports Stars Park, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Washington, Michigan. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Supporters of President Donald Trump cheer as he arrives for a campaign rally at Michigan Sports Stars Park, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Washington, Michigan. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

MAGA campaign rally on November 1, 2020 in Washington, Michigan. (John Moore/Getty Images)

Dubuque, Iowa, Trump Rally on 11/1

President Donald Trump arrives at a campaign rally at Dubuque Regional Airport on November 1, 2020 in Dubuque, Iowa. With two days to go before Election Day, President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden continue to campaign across the country. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

President Trump arrives at a campaign rally at Dubuque Regional Airport on November 1, 2020 in Dubuque, Iowa. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Supporters waits to enter a President Trump campaign rally at Dubuque Regional Airport, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Dubuque, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

MAGA rally at Dubuque Regional Airport, Sunday, November 1, 2020, in Dubuque, Iowa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

MAGA rally at Dubuque Regional Airport on November 1, 2020, in Dubuque, Iowa. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Supporters of President Trump congregate for a prayer before his arrival at a campaign rally at Dubuque Regional Airport on November 1, 2020 in Dubuque, Iowa. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

MAGA campaign rally at Dubuque Regional Airport on November 1, 2020 in Dubuque, Iowa. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Hickory, North Carolina, Trump Rally on 11/1

President Trump speaks at a rally at the Hickory Regional Airport on November 1, 2020 in Hickory, North Carolina. (Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

MAGA rally at the Hickory Regional Airport on November 1, 2020 in Hickory, North Carolina. (Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

MAGA rally at the Hickory Regional Airport on November 1, 2020 in Hickory, North Carolina. (Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

Rome, Georgia, Trump Rally on on 11/1

Air Force One carrying U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at a campaign rally at Richard B. Russell Airport on November 01, 2020 in Rome, Georgia. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

President Trump greets supporters as he walks off of Air Force One during a campaign rally at Richard B. Russell Airport on November 01, 2020 in Rome, Georgia. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

President Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Richard B. Russell Airport on November 01, 2020 in Rome, Georgia. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Miami, Florida, Trump Rally on 11/1

A MAGA Salsa band entertained the crowd in Miami.

People dance to the music playing as they wait for the arrival of President Trump for his campaign event at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport on November 1, 2020 in Opa Locka, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

President Trump arrives to speak during his campaign event at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport on November 1, 2020 in Opa Locka, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Supporters of President Donald Trump listen to him speak during a campaign rally at Miami-Opa-locka Executive Airport, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in Opa-locka, Florida. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Miami-Opa-locka Executive Airport, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in Opa-locka, Florida. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Trump speaks during a Make America Great Again rally at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport in Opa Locka, Florida on November 2, 2020. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

People wait for the arrival of President Trump for his campaign event at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport on November 1, 2020 in Opa Locka, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

People wait for the arrival of President Trump for his campaign event at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport on November 1, 2020 in Opa Locka, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

President Trump speaks during his campaign event at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport on November 1, 2020 in Opa Locka, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

People listen as President Trump speaks during his campaign event at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport on November 1, 2020 in Opa Locka, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Fayetteville, North Carolina, Trump Rally on 11/2

President Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Fayetteville Regional Airport, Monday, November 2, 2020, in Fayetteville, NC (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Fayetteville, NC, Monday, November 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Karl DeBlaker)

Attendees wait for President Trump to deliver remarks during a campaign rally at Fayetteville Regional Airport on November 2, 2020 in Fayetteville, North Carolina. (Brian Blanco/Getty Images)

Scranton, Pennsylvania, Trump Rally on 11/2

Trump chose Joe Biden’s hometown of Scranton, PA, as the final Pennsylvania stop for his 2020 campaign.

People listen while President Trump speaks during a Make America Great Again rally at Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport November 2, 2020, in Avoca, Pennsylvania. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

People wait for President Trump during a Make America Great Again rally at Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport November 2, 2020, in Avoca, Pennsylvania. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Supporters pray at a MAGA rally on November 2, 2020 in Avoca, Pennsylvania. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Traverse City, Michigan, Trump Rally on 11/2

Thousands of MAGA supporters from the cherry capital of the world — Traverse City, Michigan — greeted President Trump for a rally, as a bright red Autumn sunset lit up the sky over the Great Lakes from Michigan to Wisconsin.

President Trump speaks during a Make America Great Again rally at Cherry Capital Airport in Traverse City, Michigan on November 2, 2020. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

A supporter holds up a campaign sign as U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks at a rally on November 2, 2020 in Traverse City, Michigan. (Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

President Trump speaks during a Make America Great Again rally at Cherry Capital Airport in Traverse City, Michigan on November 2, 2020. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Supporters listen as President Trump speaks at a rally on November 2, 2020 in Traverse City, Michigan. (Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Kenosha, Wisconsin, Trump Rally on 11/2

The city of Kenosha, which had been rocked last summer by riots following a police shooting, was the last Wisconsin stop for Trump’s 2020 campaign. He was greeted by thousands of MAGA supporters from the Badger State.

Supporters wait for President Trump to speak at a campaign rally at the Kenosha Regional Airport on November 2, 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

President Trump speaks during a Make America Great Again rally at Kenosha Regional Airport November 2, 2020, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

President Trump speaks during a Make America Great Again rally at Kenosha Regional Airport November 2, 2020, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

President Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Kenosha Regional Airport, Monday, November 2, 2020, in Kenosha, WI. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Grand Rapids, Michigan, Trump Rally on 11/2

President Trump ended his 2020 campaign in the same city he closed out his 2016 race — Grand Rapids, Michigan. He would go on to become the first Republican presidential candidate to win the Great Lakes State in over two decades.

Michiganders waited in line for hours for the final MAGA rally of the 2020 election.

Abigail Wall, 27, waits in line hours before US President Trump’s rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on November 2, 2020 (IVAN COURONNE/AFP via Getty Images)

Supporters of President Trump arrive to attend his final Make America Great Again rally of the 2020 presidential campaign at Gerald R. Ford International Airport on November 2, 2020, in Grand Rapids, Michigan. (JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

President Trump speaks during his final Make America Great Again rally of the 2020 on November 2, 2020, in Grand Rapids, Michigan. (JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

Vice President Mike Pence speaks before President Trump’s final Make America Great Again rally of the 2020 on November 2, 2020, in Grand Rapids, Michigan. (JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

The Motor City Mad Man himself, Michigan native and legendary rocker Ted Nugent, played the national anthem at the final MAGA rally of the 2020 campaign.

Michigan native and legendary rocker Ted Nugent plays the national anthem before the start of Trump’s final Make America Great Again rally of the 2020 campaign on November 2, 2020, in Grand Rapids, Michigan. (JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

Rapper Lil Pump was also at the Grand Rapids rally and was invited by Trump to speak to the crowd.

Final 2020 MAGA rally in the early morning hours of November 3, 2020 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. (Kamil Krzaczynski/Getty Images)

President Trump speaks at his final MAGA rally for the 2020 campaign in the early morning hours of November 3, 2020 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. (Kamil Krzaczynski/Getty Images)

Rebecca Mansour is a Senior Editor-at-Large for Breitbart News. Follow her on Twitter at @RAMansour.

