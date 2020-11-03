Talk radio legend Rush Limbaugh encouraged his followers to vote and ‘Keep America Great’ in a video posted to Twitter on Sunday afternoon.

“Say, folks, this is it. We are all in for President Trump because he is all in for us,” Limbaugh explained while standing next to a Trump Pence 2020 sign:

Live from sunny South Florida. Keep America Great! @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/FDgJgBzJ0R — Rush H. Limbaugh (@RealRLimbaugh) November 1, 2020

“Five rallies today, the last one at 11 o’clock tonight in Opa-locka, Florida,” he said of the president.

“What does all in mean? Vote. Vote my friends, that’s all you have to do. More people do not vote than you would believe. Vote. It matters. Be part of it, make a difference,” Limbaugh concluded.

The radio host, who is battling stage four lung cancer, gave an address from his home library last week, telling viewers “we don’t have a choice in this election,” according to Breitbart News.

“It’s got to be [President] Donald Trump. We’re not going to have the kind of country everybody thinks we’re going to have,” he said.

Limbaugh also explained the Democrat Party is not what it used to be.

“This is not the old Republicans versus the Democrats where we all have the same objectives just different philosophies on how to get there. They do not have those objectives anymore,” he noted.

“Their purpose is to erase the Constitution, start over, rewriting it, eliminating the concept of the citizen has rights which prevail over government,” Limbaugh continued, adding, “We don’t have a choice. You have to get out there and vote Trump.”

On Twitter Sunday morning, Limbaugh shared a photo of himself next to a Trump 2020 flag and said the president was “tirelessly demonstrating how devoted he is to America and us”:

Folks, he doesn’t have to be doing any of this. 5 rallies in one day, tirelessly demonstrating how devoted he is to America and us. Leaving everything on the field. Let’s win and win big. VOTE! @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/PNS57gb4Ko — Rush H. Limbaugh (@RealRLimbaugh) November 1, 2020

The radio host again urged his followers to vote in a tweet on Tuesday, writing, “What a day! Let’s go red wave”:

What a day! Let’s go red wave. Be sure to tune in to the show today, Donald Trump Jr. and Governor DeSantis will be joining me, your Real Anchorman. Oh, and VOTE! @DonaldJTrumpJr @GovRonDeSantis — Rush H. Limbaugh (@RealRLimbaugh) November 3, 2020

During his State of the Union address in February, President Trump awarded Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom, which is the country’s highest civilian honor, according to Breitbart News.

C-SPAN