Live Updates*** Day 4: 2020 Election Results

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates of the 2020 presidential election.

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are battling over Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia, Arizona, and Nevada.

All times Eastern.

—

8:25 AM: A preview of what is ahead on the left.

So the whole “progressivism is bad” argument just doesn’t have any compelling evidence that I’ve seen. When it comes to “Defund” & “Socialism” attacks, people need to realize these are racial resentment attacks. You’re not gonna make that go away. You can make it less effective. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 6, 2020

Let’s let the people who won Georgia tell us how to win Georgia. https://t.co/Ti1DRgm7qp — Sally Hudson (@SallyLHudson) November 6, 2020

7:59 AM: Pennsylvania:

LATEST: Trump’s vote margin in Pennsylvania has fallen to ~18,000 #Election2020 Largely Democratic Philadelphia still has ~50,000 mail-in and absentee ballot votes yet to report https://t.co/V2jE23QaoP pic.twitter.com/XAGsDQB7kU — Bloomberg (@business) November 6, 2020

7:55 AM: Pennsylvania: Toomey retiring from politics.

More Toomey: "I saw the president's speech last night and it was very hard to watch — the president's allegations of large-scale fraud and theft of the election are just not substantiated. I'm not aware of any significant wrongdoing here." https://t.co/YEqrErLm5M — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) November 6, 2020

“The president’s allegations of large-scale fraud and theft of the election are just not substantiated. I’m not aware of any significant wrongdoing here.” –@SenToomey pic.twitter.com/QOXCn6PFpM — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 6, 2020

7:50 AM: More vote totals expected at the top of the hour.

See which counties in the remaining battleground states have the most votes left to count. This graphic will update with the latest numbers. https://t.co/lqX1XVmQkC — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 6, 2020

7:35 AM: Pennsylvania:

The PA SoS website says ~163,500 left to count; of those ~123,300 are in Philadelphia, Allegheny, Chester/Delaware/Montgomery, Bucks & Lehigh; Biden won all of them except the last 2 by resounding margins And that's even before you get to the further blue tint of mail. — Ronald Brownstein (@RonBrownstein) November 6, 2020

7:15 AM: Georgia: Gwinnett will be one of the most important counties this decade.

UPDATE: Election workers in suburban Gwinnett County are expected to finalize its vote this morning. Gwinnett is a blue-leaning county and the vote there has been breaking 2-1 for Biden. @stefsaul — Adam Goldman (@adamgoldmanNYT) November 6, 2020

7:10 AM: Pennsylvania:

A clearly tired Tom Ridge, fmr Republican Gov of Pennsylvania told CNN 'my stomach has been churning in disgust and anger since the President's statement last night.' Earlier tweeting it "disrespected every single American who figured out a way to safely vote during a pandemic". — Tara Peterman (@Tapeterman) November 6, 2020

7:05 AM: More results from Pennsylvania expected this morning.

Vote leads as of 5:30 a.m. ET Friday: • Georgia (99% in): Biden +917 • Nevada (89%): Biden +11,438 • Pennsylvania (94%): Trump +18,229 • Arizona (90%): Biden +47,052 — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 6, 2020

6:59 AM: Biden takes slight lead in Georgia:

Latest results from Georgia as of 6:10 a.m. ET Friday (99% in): • Biden: 2,449,580 (leads by 1,096)

• Trump: 2,448,484 — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 6, 2020

Joe Biden has surpassed President Donald Trump in Georgia, a state where no Democratic presidential hopeful has won since 1992. The race is still too close to call, but it’s a major moment as Biden has now erased Trump’s edge. #gapol — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) November 6, 2020

What they have done – from @staceyabrams & @fairfightaction to @ConMijente and the whole underrecognized legion of organizers- is nothing short of remarkable. Give them their flowers Ὁ — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 6, 2020

