U.S. Rep.-elect Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) told The Kyle Olson Show this week that a senator will object to the electoral college vote, which will trigger debates and votes in both the House and Senate next week.

In a segment that will air on Michigan radio stations Saturday — the day before her wearing in — Greene said a number of representatives will object to the electoral votes from six states on January 6.

Greene said she reviewed affidavits from witnesses in states like Michigan and called President Donald Trump to say she wanted to meet with him and any of his aides who had “legitimate evidence of voter fraud” and they met at the White House for nearly four hours.

“We refuse to certify a stolen election,” she said. “As members of Congress, it’s our duty to protect the integrity of our elections.”

She said a senator will join them, though she declined to name him or her. Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) said Wednesday that he would object.

“I cannot vote to certify the electoral college results on January 6 without raising the fact that some states, particularly Pennsylvania, failed to follow their own state election laws,” Hawley, a former state attorney general, said in a news release.

On Tuesday, Rep.-elect Ronny Jackson (R-TX) said he, too, would object:

I will vote on January 6th to CHALLENGE the Electoral College because the American people deserve a FREE and FAIR election! The FRAUD that DID take place on Election Day can’t be allowed to stand! #StopTheSteal — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) December 29, 2020

“I will vote on January 6th to CHALLENGE the Electoral College because the American people deserve a FREE and FAIR election!” Jackson wrote on Twitter.

“The FRAUD that DID take place on Election Day can’t be allowed to stand!”

Greene told The Kyle Olson Show that she had never seen as much “support and excitement” for a candidate a she saw for Trump in Georgia, “and that’s why I knew in my gut there’s no way Joe Biden won Georgia.”

If representatives and senators object to the votes from six states, they will then return to their chambers to debate the objections for two hours each, for a potential total of 12 hours.

“It’s going to be a long time, one I very much look forward to,” she said.

