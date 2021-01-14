Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) announced Thursday she will file articles of impeachment against President-elect Joe Biden one day after he is inaugurated.

Greene said she is taking the action because of alleged business dealings Biden and his son Hunter Biden have had with the Chinese Communist Party and in the Ukraine.

“We have to make sure that our leaders are held accountable, we cannot have a president of the United States that is willing to abuse the power of the office of the presidency and be easily bought off by foreign governments … Chinese energy companies, Ukrainian energy companies,” she told Newsmax TV. “So on January 21, I will be filing articles of impeachment on Joe Biden.”

Greene’s announcement came just hours after the House of Representatives impeached President Donald Trump for a second time, citing the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

“On January 21st, I’m filing Articles of Impeachment on President-elect @JoeBiden,” Greene tweeted. “75 million Americans are fed up with inaction. It’s time to take a stand. I’m proud to be the voice of Republican voters who have been ignored. #ImpeachBiden #QuidProJoe #BidenCrimeFamily”

On January 21st, I’m filing Articles of Impeachment on President-elect @JoeBiden. 75 million Americans are fed up with inaction. It’s time to take a stand. I’m proud to be the voice of Republican voters who have been ignored. #ImpeachBiden#QuidProJoe #BidenCrimeFamily pic.twitter.com/E83s1iOoVF — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) January 14, 2021

Follow Penny Starr on Twitter or send news tips to pstarr@breitbart.com