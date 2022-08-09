Poll: 89% Say January 6 Hearings Have Not Changed Their Minds

A recent poll found a large percentage of respondents said the House January 6 Committee hearings had not changed their minds about the incident at the Capitol.

“Have the recent House January 6 Committee hearings changed your mind about what happened at the Capitol that day or who is responsible, or have the hearings not changed your mind?” the Monmouth University poll, published Tuesday, asked respondents.

In August, eight percent answered, “Yes, have,” while 89 percent answered, “No, have not.”

The poll was performed via telephone from July 28 until August 1 with 808 adults in America, and the question results had a margin of error of +/- 3.5 percentage points.

In addition, American citizens leaned toward the belief the January 6 hearings were partisan in nature, and most thought they were designed to prevent former President Donald Trump from running again, according to a I&I/TIPP poll published in July.

Breitbart News reported:

The survey asked 1,643 adults nationwide if they agreed or disagreed with two statements, one of which states, “Some say that the Jan. 6 committee’s main aim is to ensure President Trump can’t run in 2024.” Sixty percent, overall, agree that the committee’s main aim is to prevent Trump from running in the next presidential election. Further, 62 percent of Democrats, 70 percent of Republicans, and a plurality of independents — 48 percent — share that view. According to the survey, independent voters “were the only group of the more than 21 demographic categories the I&I/TIPP Poll follows that was below 50%.”

During a recent interview on Fox News Channel’s Hannity, Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) slammed the January 6 committee, saying it had “exonerated” Trump.

“And this is the best that they can do, this hearing tonight, the capstone event, the prime time hearing,” Banks said. “This is the best that they can do. They haven’t proven anything. If they’ve done anything, they’ve exonerated President Donald Trump and Republicans who supported him.”