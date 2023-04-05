Former President Donald Trump shows the most significant lead yet over President Joe Biden in Rasmussen Reports’ most recent national 2024 presidential election poll, conducted right before the former president’s arraignment earlier this week.

While it is still unknown if Biden will run for another term or when he will announce his decision, the president is trailing his predecessor in the poll by the largest amount to date. In the hypothetical showdown between the two, Trump leads 47 to 40 percent of likely voters, with 11 percent saying someone else and two percent not sure.

The most recent poll is a reversal from February, the last time Rasmussen Reports conducted a 2024 head-to-head national poll, which showed Biden leading in the hypothetical matchup 45 to 42 percent.

Tomorrow AM: Reversal of Fortune Massive Strategic Backfire – Stay Tuned. pic.twitter.com/rl0ujh9d2X — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) April 4, 2023

Just after the poll was conducted earlier this week, Trump appeared in New York on Tuesday for his arraignment, where he pleaded not guilty to 34 felonies before State Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan. This accused after a Manhattan grand jury voted the previous week to indict Trump for his alleged role in paying “hush money” to porn star Stormy Daniels. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has reportedly asked Judge Merchan to hold the trial in January 2024 — in the middle of the presidential primary season — when Trump is running for another term in office.

The poll further found that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), a likely 2024 presidential candidate, also led Biden in a hypothetical matchup. The potential 2024 opponent led Biden 46 percent to 38 percent, while another 12 percent said someone else and four percent was unsure.

The poll found a significant difference in support between Trump and DeSantis when up against Biden. The poll indicated an “Only Trump” fraction of the Republican voters, as ten percent of the respondents preferred someone else if DeSantis was the nominee in 2024 compared to only five percent who wanted someone else if Trump was the nominee in 2024.

The poll was conducted on March 30 and April 2 and 3, with 971 likely voters in the United States. The poll saw a three percent margin of error and a 95 percent confidence level.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.