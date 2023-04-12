Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) announced Wednesday that she would seek a third term in battleground Wisconsin.

“It’s official: I’m running for reelection! Wisconsin’s working families deserve a Senator who’s going to fight for them — not shady special interests or big corporations,” Baldwin said on Twitter. “We’ve made a lot of progress, but the stakes have never been higher and our work isn’t over yet.”

For the Wisconsin Democrat senator, using the power of the incumbency to make a run for another term will give the Democrats a much-needed boost in a challenging year for the party.

While Baldwin is not one of the most vulnerable incumbents, she is running in a battleground state in a year with a presidential election.

The Democrat party will already be stretched thin by needing to defend 23 of the 33 Senate seats held by Democrats or left-leaning independents up for reelection this cycle — which is also in a presidential election year. Former President Donald Trump won six of these states by double digits in at least one of his presidential elections.

Baldwin, who is 60 years old and spearheaded legislation to protect same-sex and interracial marriages last year, said in a statement reported by the Associated Press that she intends to continue fighting for the working class and families struggling with inflation, in addition to Wisconsin’s abortion ban.

Republicans have tried to portray the senator as being too liberal for the state after the successful reelection of Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, who is one of the more conservative members in the Senate, in 2022 and former president Donald Trump winning the state in 2016 and 2020.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.