‘Pudding Fingers’: Trump Super PAC Releases Ad Warning Desantis to Keep His Hands Off Social Security

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to a crowd at Adventure Outdoors gun store, Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Smyrna, Ga. DeSantis has advanced elements of his aggressive conservative agenda though the use of executive power, drawing on appointees, state boards and the state Constitution as he builds toward an expected …
AP Photo/John Bazemore
Wendell Husebø

MAGA Inc. launched a $1.5 million attack ad against Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Friday for voting to curb entitlements for seniors.

MAGA Inc., a Super PAC supporting former President Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign, has begun airing a 30-second television commercial on Fox News, CNN, and Newsmax to highlight DeSantis’ voting record on slashing entitlements.

FILE - President Donald Trump talks to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, during a visit to Lake Okeechobee and Herbert Hoover Dike at Canal Point, Fla., March 29, 2019. Allies of former President Donald Trump have filed a complaint with the Florida Commission on Ethics accusing the state’s governor, Ron DeSantis, of violating campaign finance and ethics rules by running a shadow campaign for president. The complaint was filed Wednesday by MAGA, Inc. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

Then-President Donald Trump talks to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, during a visit to Canal Point, Florida, March 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

The ad is titled “Pudding Fingers,” a reference to a report of how the Florida governor has allegedly eaten chocolate pudding with three fingers. DeSantis has denied the report.

Screenshot from MAGA Inc. advertisement “Pudding Fingers.” (MAGA Inc.)

The ad gained over half a million views on Twitter in just a few hours.

“Ron DeSantis loves sticking his fingers where they don’t belong. And we’re not just talking pudding,” the ad reads. “DeSantis has his dirty fingers all over Senior entitlements — Like cutting Medicare — slashing Social Security — Even raising our retirement age.”

“Tell Ron DeSantis to keep his pudding fingers off our money — Oh and somebody get this man a spoon,” the ad concludes:

It is not MAGA Inc.’s first ad against the governor. The Super PAC’s first ad was launched against DeSantis on March 30 and has been airing since.

The ads come as DeSantis has not announced a bid for the Republican nomination against Trump.

The Florida legislature currently has a bill in committee to change the rules to allow DeSantis to hold Florida office while running for president.

Ron DeSantis Breaks Silence on Rumored Trump Indictment:

Ron DeSantis / Rumble

