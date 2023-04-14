MAGA Inc. launched a $1.5 million attack ad against Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Friday for voting to curb entitlements for seniors.

MAGA Inc., a Super PAC supporting former President Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign, has begun airing a 30-second television commercial on Fox News, CNN, and Newsmax to highlight DeSantis’ voting record on slashing entitlements.

The ad is titled “Pudding Fingers,” a reference to a report of how the Florida governor has allegedly eaten chocolate pudding with three fingers. DeSantis has denied the report.

The ad gained over half a million views on Twitter in just a few hours.

“Ron DeSantis loves sticking his fingers where they don’t belong. And we’re not just talking pudding,” the ad reads. “DeSantis has his dirty fingers all over Senior entitlements — Like cutting Medicare — slashing Social Security — Even raising our retirement age.”

The Daily Beast reports that during a private plane flight four years ago, Ron DeSantis enjoyed a chocolate pudding dessert by eating it with three of his fingers, according to two sources familiar with the incident. https://t.co/AhBYD2snQf — All In with Chris Hayes (@allinwithchris) March 17, 2023

“Tell Ron DeSantis to keep his pudding fingers off our money — Oh and somebody get this man a spoon,” the ad concludes:

It is not MAGA Inc.’s first ad against the governor. The Super PAC’s first ad was launched against DeSantis on March 30 and has been airing since.

The ads come as DeSantis has not announced a bid for the Republican nomination against Trump.

The Florida legislature currently has a bill in committee to change the rules to allow DeSantis to hold Florida office while running for president.

