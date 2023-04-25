Democrat presidential candidate Marianne Williamson said “droves” of younger voters will “stay home” on election day if President Joe Biden is the Democrat’s nominee.

“I think that video was very out of touch, and that’s what people are feeling,” Williamson told the Hill’s Rising about Biden’s announcement video. “I think an entire younger generation would stay home in droves in response to what that video is advancing as the administration’s pitch to the American people.”

On Tuesday, at 80 years of age, Biden announced his plans to run for reelection via video format on social media. At the end of a second term, he would be 86.

Williamson also noted that his announcement “does not show an administration in touch with the American people.” She further questioned why Biden said his administration is about “giving everybody a fair shot,” despite not raising the minimum wage, making the child tax credit permanent, or standing with the railroad workers.

As Breitbart News’s Joel Pollak noted, Biden’s launch video failed to name a single achievement in his first term or what he has planned for a second term if he is reelected. Instead, the video talked about abortion (“personal freedom”) and “MAGA extremists,” who the president said must be defeated in what he calls the “battle for the soul of our nation.”

WATCH: Finish WHAT Job? Biden’s 2024 Announcement Lists No Accomplishments, Attacks “MAGA Extremists”:

Williamson also criticized the Democrat National Committee (DNC) in her interview for not having debates between the Democrat presidential candidates. She made similar remarks early Monday morning, joining fellow 2024 Democrat presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who criticized the national party during an appearance on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Sunday.

During his appearance, Kennedy Jr. criticized the DNC for not scheduling debates and moving voting in South Carolina ahead of New Hampshire on the calendar.

“When you have so many Americans who are concerned about election integrity, we should be doing everything we can in our party [Democrat Party] to show that, you know, this is not rigged, rigged system. That it is actually democracy… people can run and that they can get to debate and that the public is gonna be able to see them, and they’re [the DNC] doing kind of the opposite,” Kennedy Jr. said.

