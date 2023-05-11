A two-time Trump voter exposed CNN’s hypocrisy on live television Wednesday after the network asked if it bothered him that former President Donald Trump “keeps talking about 2020 and not 2024.”

“So, I feel like part of it is also the media narrative, as you guys asked him the first question at the town hall about the 2020 election, rather than current stuff,” the Trump voter responded.

The CNN journalist pressed, “So, don’t you think he could say, ‘It’s time for us to start talking about 2024,’ and not lies that aren’t true?”

“Couldn’t the media ask him a question about 2024?” the voter challenged back.

“Well, there were are questions but you are right, that was the first thing, and that was something that was on our minds, and that’s why it was asked first,” the CNN journalist conceded.

The exchange with the Trump voter came after CNN hosted a town hall in New Hampshire with Trump, who is running for reelection in 2024, and wanted to get a group of Trump voters’ reactions.

CNN was widely mocked on social media for the moment, including by Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr.

“Why on earth would Trump answer the questions you repeatedly ask him? He literally can’t help but talk about the thing you keep bringing up!!!” Trump Jr. tweeted, along with three clown emojis.

Media outlets and journalists on the left decried the town hall as a “shitshow” and “a disaster.” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) declared that CNN should be “ashamed of themselves.”

The live audience was packed with Trump supporters, who applauded and cheered Trump loudly, while asking questions about the economy, immigration, the Second Amendment, abortion, and other substantive issues.

