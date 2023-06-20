Most Republicans and Republican-leaners believe the GOP has a better chance of winning in 2024 if former President Donald Trump is the nominee, a recent CNN survey conducted by SSRS found.

The survey asked respondents, “Do you think Republicans have a better chance of winning the presidency in 2024 if Donald Trump is the party’s nominee, or do they have a better chance of winning with someone else as the party’s nominee?”

Most, 51 percent, said they believe the GOP has a better chance with Trump at the helm. That reflects a two-point uptick from the 49 percent who said the same in March. In other words, the recent indictment has not deterred Republicans’ view of Trump as the best chance to emerge victorious in 2024.

However, it is close, as 49 percent said they believe the GOP would have a better chance with someone else. That is down from the 50 percent who said the same in March.

The survey, which showed Trump leading the GOP field by 21 points, also found Republicans and Republican-leaners viewing it as likely that Trump will win the nomination. Fifty-two percent believe it is either “extremely” or “very” likely, and another 35 percent said it is “somewhat likely.”

2024 National Republican Primary: Trump 47% (+21)

DeSantis 26%

Pence 9%

Haley 5%

T. Scott 4%

Christie 3%

Ramaswamy 1%

Hutchinson 1%

Burgum 0%

The overall survey was taken June 13-17, 2023, among 1,350 respondents. It has a +/- 3.4 percent margin of error.

The CNN poll coincides with a recent survey from the Economist/YouGov, which found most Republicans believe that Trump has a better chance of winning the 2024 election than Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

As Breitbart News reported:

Overall, a plurality, 40 percent, said Trump has the best chance of the two to win the general election in 2024. Twenty-eight percent said the same for DeSantis, and nearly one-third, 32 percent, said they remain unsure. More specifically, Republicans remain more confident in Trump’s ability to defeat the Democrat — presumably President Joe Biden — in 2024. According to the survey, 58 percent of Republicans have the most confidence that Trump can win, compared to 27 percent who said the same of DeSantis and 15 percent who remain unsure.

A Monmouth poll released last month also found 63 percent of Republicans naming Trump as having the strongest chance of defeating President Joe Biden.

