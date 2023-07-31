Former President Donald Trump expects another federal indictment “any day now” from special counsel Jack Smith relating to the January 6, 2021, riot at the United States Capitol.

Trump, who said in July that he received a target letter suggesting a forthcoming indictment, shared his prediction on Truth Social Monday morning:

I assume that an Indictment from Deranged Jack Smith and his highly partisan gang of Thugs, pertaining to my “PEACEFULLY & PATRIOTICALLY Speech, will be coming out any day now, as yet another attempt to cover up all of the bad news about bribes, payoffs, and extortion, coming from the Biden “camp.” This seems to be the way they do it.

“ELECTION INTERFERENCE! PROSECUTORIAL MISCONDUCT!” he added.

NBC News reported last week that the prosecutors had informed Trump’s team an indictment loomed, but Trump pushed back, stating, “No indication of notice was given during the meeting — Do not trust the Fake News on anything!”

It would mark the third indictment against the 45th president and the second out of Smith’s office. Progressive Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office brought the first indictment in April, levying 34 counts of falsifying business records against Trump. The indictment’s foundation has been highly criticized by legal minds such as Jonathan Turley, as well as some of Trump’s most ardent foes.

The second indictment alleges Trump brought classified documents to Mar-a-Lago at the culmination of his presidency. He initially faced 37 counts and up to 400 years in prison in that case, many of the charges falling under the Espionage Act. However, Smith brought two additional charges of obstruction and one count of willful retention of national defense documents on Friday.

Trump received the news right before sitting with Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle for an exclusive long-form interview:

Matthew Perdie / Breitbart News, Jack Knudsen / Breitbart News

“I just heard it as I’m sitting down. This is harassment. This is election interference,” Trump said when asked to respond to the superseding indictment and additional charges. “I’m protected by the Presidential Records Act totally. It shouldn’t even be a case. It’s not a criminal case. Where’s Biden with all the documents? He’s got 20 times, 30 times the documents I have, and he has not made it easy for them either. He has been hiding boxes. They’re sending boxes to Chinatown. Boxes are being sent to Chinatown, and yet China is paying them millions of dollars. You explain that one. You don’t even hear about it. All you hear about is Trump. No, this is a two-tier system of injustice. That’s what we have. We have a sick country. Our country is very sick right now. We have a failing nation, and it’s a very sad thing to watch.”

Trump’s announcement on Monday comes as he continues to dominate the Republican primary field with a majority or near majority of support in most national polls.