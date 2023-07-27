Report: Trump’s Lawyers Told to Expect an Indictment Related to January 6

Former President Donald Trump’s lawyers were reportedly informed Thursday to expect another indictment, which would be the third indictment since the Republican frontrunner announced his presidential campaign.

According to a report from NBC News, Trump’s attorneys Todd Blanche and John Lauro met with prosecutors in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s office and were told to “expect an indictment” as part of the ongoing January 6 investigation.

Trump initially revealed that he was the target of a January 6 probe last week.

“Deranged Jack Smith, the prosecutor with Joe Biden’s DOJ, sent a letter, (again it was Sunday night) stating I am the TARGET of the January 6 Grand Jury investigation, and giving me a very short 4 days to report to the Grand Jury, which almost always mean an Arrest and Indictment,” Trump announced on July 18.

“This has been a never ending fight since the day I came down the escalator in Trump Tower,” Trump continued.

Rather than looking at the CHEATERS, the WEAPONIZED DOJ AND FBI target and harass those who complain about the cheaters, and the massive fraud that took place… These are all Hoaxes and Scams made up to stop me from fighting for the American People — BUT I WILL NEVER STOP!” Trump assured, reemphasizing that the witch hunt is “ALL ABOUT ELECTION INTERFERENCE AND A COMPLETE AND TOTAL POLITICAL WEAPONIZATION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT!”

“It is a very sad and dark period for our Nation!” he added.

If the indictment occurs, this will be the former president’s third indictment in the past few months. Earlier this year, he faced an indictment at the hands of a Manhattan grand jury and Soros-tied District Attorney Alvin Bragg, which includes 34 counts of falsifying business records related to so-called “hush money” payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels. Trump pled not guilty.

Not long after, Trump was indicted as part of Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into his handling of White House documents, and Trump has maintained his innocence.

The news coincides with a Rasmussen Reports survey released Thursday, which found most likely voters expressing the belief that political prosecutions will not hurt Trump’s prospects in 2024.

Trump jumped four-points in Morning Consult’s weekly tracking poll following the news of him being the target of the January 6 probe.