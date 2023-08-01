Liberals and foes of former President Donald Trump took to social media to laud the third indictment against the leading Republican presidential candidate.

A Washington, DC, grand jury Tuesday afternoon returned an indictment against Trump in connection to the January 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot. Trump faces four charges, “one on conspiracy to defraud the U.S.; one on conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding; one of obstruction and attempts to obstruct an official proceeding; and one of conspiracy against rights,” as Breitbart News noted.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), who was a member of the now-defunct U.S. House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol, wrote, “it’s about damn time” soon after the news broke.

Trump was just indicted by federal prosecutors for trying to overturn the 2020 election. We’re coming toward an inflection point— and a fraught moment in the history of our democracy. But frankly, considering the interests of justice and the rule of law, it’s about damn time. — Adam Schiff (@AdamSchiff) August 1, 2023

“Trump was just indicted by federal prosecutors for trying to overturn the 2020 election,” wrote Schiff in a post on “X,” formerly known as Twitter.

“We’re coming toward an inflection point— and a fraught moment in the history of our democracy,” he added. “But frankly, considering the interests of justice and the rule of law, it’s about damn time.”

Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), who chaired the subcommittee, also took the platform to claim credit for the indictment, asserting the charges “are consistent with those the Select Committee referred to the Special Counsel last year.”

Today’s charges are consistent with those the Select Committee referred to the Special Counsel last year, and successful prosecutions will not only bring accountability but also help prevent something like January 6th from ever happening again. — Bennie G. Thompson (@BennieGThompson) August 1, 2023

Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), who was one of two Republicans on the committee, along with former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), likened Trump to Benedict Arnold and labeled him a “cancer on our democracy” in a series of tweets.

On the 1/6 Committee, we uncovered proof that Donald Trump not only knew what was happening at the Capitol, but encouraged it. He is a cancer on our democracy. Today is the beginning of Justice. Nobody is above the law; least of all a president who swore an oath to defend it. — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺 (@AdamKinzinger) August 1, 2023

In a post on X, Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) called the riot a “fascist insurrection” that Trump “incit[ed]” and claimed he needs to “be held accountable.”

We must never forget how fragile our democracy is and how important it is that we protect it. Donald Trump must be held accountable for conspiring to overturn an election and inciting a violent, fascist insurrection. The American people deserve justice. — Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (@RepRashida) August 1, 2023

Never Trumper Joe Walsh, who served as a Republican representative from Illinois, said Trump “deserves to be indicted and convicted,” labeling him “a fucking traitor.”

Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-CA) posted on X that “Trump led a treasonous conspiracy” and that it is “about damn time he joins the over 1,000 domestic terrorists who have been charged for participating in the January 6th insurrection.”

In a release, The Trump campaign slammed the indictment as “the latest corrupt chapter in the continued pathetic attempt by the Biden Crime Family and their weaponized Department of Justice to interfere with the 2024 Presidential Election, in which President Trump is the undisputed frontrunner.”

“But why did they wait two and a half years to bring these fake charges, right in the middle of President Trump’s winning campaign for 2024? Why was it announced the day after the big Crooked Joe Biden scandal broke out from the Halls of Congress?” the campaign added.