Trump Affixes ‘Liddle Mike’ Nickname to Former Vice President Pence

Former President Donald Trump dubbed his former running mate turned campaign rival “Liddle Mike Pence” over the weekend and contended he never directed Pence to put him “above the Constitution” as the former vice president has claimed.

Trump referred to Pence with the newly-minted “Liddle” moniker in multiple Truth Social posts, with the first coming Saturday after Pence was critical of Trump following his latest indictment in connection to the January 6 Capitol riot:

WOW, it’s finally happened! Liddle’ Mike Pence, a man who was about to be ousted as Governor Indiana until I came along and made him V.P., has gone to the Dark Side. I never told a newly emboldened (not based on his 2% poll numbers!) Pence to put me above the Constitution, or that Mike was “too honest.” He’s delusional, and now he wants to show he’s a tough guy. I once read a major magazine article on Mike. It said he was not a very good person. I was surprised, but the article was right. Sad!

On Monday, he followed up with another post, arguing he “never said anything bad or even slightly inappropriate to Liddle’ Mike Pence.”

“What I did do was make him, over the many people who wanted it, Vice President of the United States,” he said. “Disloyalty in politics is alive and well. MAGA!!!”



Pence’s campaign did not comment on Trump’s Truth Social posts on Monday. Trump’s offensive against his former vice president comes as Pence has been critical of Trump following his indictment last week on allegations that he attempted to overturn the 2020 election results.

“I had no right to overturn the election, and I said again today that President Trump was wrong when he demanded that I put him over my oath to the Constitution. I’ll never waver in that,” Pence said during a donor call last week.

“Anyone who puts themselves over the Constitution should never be president,” he added. “And I’ll also add that anyone, anyone who asks someone else to put them over their oath to the Constitution should never be president again.”

On Thursday, Trump pleaded not guilty to four counts alleging conspiracies to overturn the 2020 election results, including Conspiracy to Defraud the United States, Conspiracy Against Rights, Conspiracy to Obstruct an Official Proceeding, Obstruction of and Attempt to Obstruct an Official Proceeding.

“This is the persecution of the person that’s leading by very, very substantial numbers in the Republican primary and leading Biden by a lot,” Trump said after his arraignment, slamming President Joe Biden and his Department of Justice. “So if you can’t beat him, you persecute him, or you prosecute him.”

