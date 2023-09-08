83-Year-Old Nancy Pelosi to Seek Reelection

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), who has served in the U.S. House of Representatives for more than 35 years, announced on Friday she will run for reelection in California’s Eleventh Congressional District.

Pelosi made the announcement in a midday post on X, contending that San Francisco’s values need to be advanced.

Now more than ever our City needs us to advance San Francisco values and further our recovery. Our country needs America to show the world that our flag is still there, with liberty and justice for ALL. That is why I am running for reelection — and respectfully ask for your vote.… — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) September 8, 2023

“Now more than ever our City needs us to advance San Francisco values and further our recovery,” Pelosi tweeted. “Our country needs America to show the world that our flag is still there, with liberty and justice for ALL. That is why I am running for reelection — and respectfully ask for your vote.”

Pelosi, who served as Speaker of the House for two periods, including from 2019-2023, announced last November that she would be stepping down from leadership, saying at the time, “The hour has come for a new generation to lead the Democratic Caucus that I greatly respect.”

Minority leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) has succeeded Pelosi for the top Democrat leadership role. Pelosi, who no longer has any committeeships, per the Washington Post, was first elected to office in 1987 and became the first woman to serve as speaker with her initial stint in 2007.

Her announcement comes as some senior politicians’ age or health has come under scrutiny, including President Joe Biden’s, Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s (D-CA), and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY).

However, in July, Pelosi defended Biden’s age, joking that the 80-year-old is a “kid” considering he is younger than her.

“Age is a relative thing,” Pelosi told MSNBC’s Morning Joe. “And I think this president, our country is very well served by his leadership, again, his experience, his knowledge, and it counts for a lot.”

“He’s younger than I am. So he’s a kid to me as well, the president is,” she later joked.