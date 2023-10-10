Poll: Donald Trump Leading Joe Biden by 12 Points in Ohio

A poll shows former President Donald Trump leading President Joe Biden in the important state of Ohio by 12 points.

Surveying 438 registered voters between October 2-4 with a +/- 4.5 percentage points margin of error, the Emerson College Polling survey found that Trump holds a commanding lead over Biden — 45 percent to 33 percent.

📊 OHIO 2024 POLL: Emerson (A-) PRES:

(R) Trump 45%

(D) Biden 33%

——

SEN:

(R) Dolan 38%

(D) Brown 36%

~~

(R) LaRose 39%

(D) Brown 38%

~~

(D) Brown 35%

(R) Moreno 33%

——

Job Approval

Biden: 25/58 (-33)

DeWine: 34/28 (+6)

——

10/2-4 | 438 RV | MoE: ±4.5%https://t.co/LIdTB8463L pic.twitter.com/Fgvzh2gej8 — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) October 10, 2023

Roughly 12 percent of those polled in Ohio said they would support someone else.

“Trump leads Biden by 12 points in Ohio, a larger lead than his 2020 and 2016 victories of about eight points,” Emerson College Professor Spencer Kimball noted. “Like in the U.S. Senate race, younger and minority voters are more likely to be undecided or voting for someone else — indicating lower enthusiasm for Democratic candidates both at the statewide and national level.”

When asked if something could occur in the next few months that could flip them to the other side, roughly 55 percent of Trump supporters said they would not support Biden while 49 percent of Biden supporters said that nothing would change their mind.

The poll also showed that Democrat Sen. Sherrod Brown has a tight race against the possible Republican candidate.

“With just over a year until the 2024 Ohio U.S. Senate election, many established Democratic demographics, like voters under 30 and Black voters, are demonstrating a lower level of enthusiasm toward Brown,” Kimball noted. “It is not that these voters are supporting the Republican candidate over Brown, they are choosing to select someone else or note they are undecided at this point. About a third of voters under 30 indicate they would vote for someone else or are undecided in a Brown/Dolan matchup; 38% of Black voters indicate the same.”

“An encouraging sign for Brown is that he leads Republicans by several points among independent voters,” Kimball added.

