Joe Biden’s Campaign Launches Account on Donald Trump’s Truth Social

President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign has joined former President Donald Trump’s Truth Social under the handle “BidenHQ,” where the account welcomes political “converts” as Biden’s vulnerability heading into 2024 becomes increasingly apparent.

“Truth Social was created to avoid the stifling censorship of Big Tech,” Truth Social said in an exclusive statement to Breitbart News. “All perspectives are welcome on our global platform, and we’re happy to have the Biden Campaign here.”

Fox News’s Brook Singman was the first to report on the Biden campaign’s presence on the platform and its handle, noting at publication the campaign was set to post on the account at some point Monday.

For its avatar, Biden’s team is embracing the “Dark Brandon” meme, which, of course, is a reference to “Let’s go, Brandon,” a more tactful synonym for the “Fuck Joe Biden” chants that swept the nation in the Fall of 2021.

“There’s very little ‘truth’ happening on TruthSocial, but at least now it’ll be a little fun,” a senior Biden campaign aide snarked to Fox News Digital.

Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung contended that “Crooked Joe Biden and his team are finally acknowledging that Truth Social is hot as a pistol and the only place where real news happens.”

“Unfortunately for Biden, his continuation of spreading misinformation to gaslight the American people in order to distract from his disastrous record won’t work, and they’ll be ratioed to oblivion,” Cheung added in a statement to Fox News.

Within hours, the campaign’s posts on the account had reached double digits.

“Well. Let’s see how this goes. Converts welcome!” the first post read.

Comments in response to the first post were highly critical of Biden.

In a now-unavailable post, Benny Johnson of Turning Point USA and the host of the Benny Show responded, “How did you guys honestly think this was going to go?”

Subsequent posts used videos of Trump’s Republican primary opponents, in which the campaign rivals were either critical of Trump or said things in ways that commended or complimented Biden.

For example, the Biden campaign posted a video of Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) — whom Trump has likened to a “wounded bird” due to his fall in the polls — from one of the Republican primary debates in which he complained that Trump was “missing” from the stage and attacked the 45th president over the national debt.

The move comes as Biden appears vulnerable in hypothetical match-ups against Trump in a string of Rust Belt state polls, including in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin — states that were pivotal in deciding the last two elections.

Emerson College Polling released both a Pennsylvania and Wisconsin poll in October, showing Trump nine points and two points up on Biden, respectively. A Michigan poll published by the polling outfit on Monday showed Trump down one point.

Another poll from the Michigan-based Marketing Resource Group (MRG) indicated Trump was up seven points on Biden when leaners were accounted for, though he trailed Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) in a hypothetical match-up by six points.

“The waning support for President Biden from his base should be concerning to his party,” MRG owner Jenell Leonard said in a release. “It conveys they no longer have faith in their candidate; they lack the confidence that he can win reelection. This is a candidate problem, not a party problem.”