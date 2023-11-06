Less than a quarter of Americans believe they would be financially better off if President Joe Biden wins reelection, a CBS News/YouGov poll found Sunday.

The polling indicates Biden will face a very tough reelection bid against likely opponent former President Donald Trump. Presidential elections are often decided by economic issues.

Just 18 percent say Biden’s potential second term would financially benefit them, while 48 percent of Americans believe their financial position would worsen. Thirty-four percent think it would remain the same.

Americans believe Biden’s economy in 2024 will remain sour:

Only 19 percent say the economy will grow, while 59 percent expect the economy to worsen .

Twenty-two percent think it will stay the same.

The poll also found that many voters perceive Joe Biden’s policies as benefiting wealthy Americans, not working Americans:

Eighty percent of Americans believe the wealthy are favored over the middle and working-class in Biden’s America. Only 14 percent say the middle and working classes are treated the same as the rich under Biden’s leadership.

The poll sampled 2,636 U.S. adult residents from October 30 to November 3, 2023, with a ± 2.6 percent margin of error.

The survey is the latest in negative polling for the president. The polling worries many Democrats. Others question if Biden should be the Democrat’s 2024 nominee.

“Only @JoeBiden can make this decision. If he continues to run, he will be the nominee of the Democratic Party. What he needs to decide is whether that is wise; whether it’s in HIS best interest or the country’s?” CNN political analyst David Axelrod posted on X.

