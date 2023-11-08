A super PAC backing Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) in his Senate bid has exclusively shared with Breitbart News its latest radio ad in support of Banks ahead of its release.

The advertisement from the American Leadership PAC, set to begin airing Thursday, focuses on Banks’s policy toward illegal immigration and hails him as the “one true conservative running for U.S. Senate” when it comes to the issue.

LISTEN:

Breitbart · Exclusive: Super PAC Unveils Radio Ad Backing Jim Banks

“Jim Banks has a plan, and it’s simple,” the narrator states. “If you’re caught in this country illegally, you’re sent back to where you came from.”

“When Jim Banks is the senator, his policy on illegal immigration will be as follows: If you’re in the country illegally, you’re going back to where you came from. Mi casa is no longer tu casa, my friends,” the narrator continues.

The six-figure radio buy marks the second radio advertisement from American Leadership PAC, overseen by Republican strategist Andy Surabian, for Banks in recent months. It will run in the Indianapolis media market.

“Jim Banks will lead the charge to end illegal immigration in the United States Senate,” Surabian told Breitbart News in a statement. “He understands that there is an invasion at our southern border and isn’t afraid to do what it takes to restore American sovereignty and protect our nation. That’s why the entire conservative movement has united behind his campaign.”

In October, the group put out a radio ad featuring Donald Trump Jr. in which he highlighted former President Donald Trump and his endorsements of Banks and further detailed why he backs Banks to replace outgoing Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN), who is seeking Indiana’s governorship.

“He’s been a leader on securing our border, standing up to China, and ending wokeism in the military,” Trump Jr. said in that ad, which was first reported by the Daily Caller’s Henry Rodgers.

“When President Trump is back in the White House, he’s going to need proven warriors fighting for the America First agenda in the U.S. Senate. So please support our good friend Jim Banks,” Trump Jr. adds.

Banks has the backing of the Trump world and many prominent staunchly conservative senators, including Braun, Sens. J.D. Vance (R-OH), Steve Daines (R-MT), Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), and Ted Cruz (R-TX). He also has the support of the Indiana Republican Party.