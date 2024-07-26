Mitt Romney Praises Olympics Opening Ceremony: ‘Imaginative, Inventive’

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) praised the opening ceremony of the Olympics in Paris, France, as being “imaginative, inventive and memorable.”

The opening ceremony featured an opening dance number that showed women being “flung around on poles,” while another dance number showed three dancers, two men and a woman, who had been dancing through the streets, going up the stairs of a building as they began kissing. The dancers then went into a room and began to kiss some more.

Lady Gaga also sang French songs in a prerecorded opening, while Celine Dion sang from the Eiffel Tower.

Romney lauded the opening ceremony as showcasing “the world’s most beautiful city.”

“The @Paris2024 Opening Ceremony showcased the world’s most beautiful city,” Romney wrote. “Imaginative, inventive and memorable. The performance by Celine Dion touched hearts. She epitomized the Olympic spirit with her determination, courage and incomparable talent.”

The @Paris2024 Opening Ceremony showcased the world’s most beautiful city. Imaginative, inventive and memorable. The performance by Celine Dion touched hearts. She epitomized the Olympic spirit with her determination, courage and incomparable talent. pic.twitter.com/5oRBPc9kgk — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) July 26, 2024

The opening ceremony also featured a parody of the Last Supper with drag queens and has been labeled the “gayest” opening ceremony ever. Others have criticized the Olympics for being “on some weird stuff” and for featuring a transgender “mockery” of the Last Supper and “occult like imagery.”

Many people were quick to respond to Romney’s post, pointing you that he was probably “the only person on the planet praising” the Olympics for the opening ceremony and how the opening ceremony had featured a “blasphemous” parody of Leonardo da Vinci’s Last Supper.

“Peak Romneyism,” Jarret Stepman, an editor with the Daily Signal wrote in a post. “Watching the downfall of the West with eyes shut. Putting out bland corporate statements that could have been written by AI.”

“Mitt Romney may be the only person on the planet praising the Opening Ceremony,” Wade Miller, the executive director of Citizens for Renewing wrote in a post.

Mitt Romney may be the only person on the planet praising the Opening Ceremony https://t.co/6sMTJ5mjFx — Wade Miller (@WadeMiller_USMC) July 27, 2024

“Tell me you didn’t watch the opening ceremonies without saying you didn’t watch the opening ceremonies,” another person wrote.

Tell me you didn’t watch the opening ceremonies without saying you didn’t watch the opening ceremonies. #Olympics https://t.co/xD1zRTJn8l — kelly ⚜️ (@nerfherder73) July 26, 2024

“Really? You liked the blasphemous depiction of the last supper?” another person wrote.