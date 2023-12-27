NYT Pollster: Donald Trump Seen as the Return to Normalcy Candidate

Voters perceive former President Donald Trump as the return to normalcy candidate after President Joe Biden failed to “put things back in order,” pollster and New York Times columnist Kristen Soltis Anderson recently wrote.

Anderson’s observation highlights Biden’s failure to restore America to a state of predictable stability following three years of his chaotic policies:

Draconian pandemic mandates

Deadly Afghan withdrawal

Soaring cost of living

Growing instability in Ukraine and the Middle East

Record high invasion on the southern border

“The 2024 election will not be fought along the conventional axis of left and right or even change and more of the same,” Anderson wrote in the Times. “Voters very much want change; they have made that clear with the absolutely abominable ratings they give our leadership in poll after poll.”

“But instead of clamoring for someone to blow everything up, they are crying out for someone to put things back in order,” she wrote. “Voters wanted this from Mr. Biden and clearly feel he didn’t deliver, which is why Mr. Trump currently leads by notable margins across most of the key swing states.”

Anderson warned readers that Trump could be seen as a return to normalcy candidate even though Democrats weaponized the judicial system against the former president.

“If this election is between Mr. Biden and Mr. Trump and is fought on chaos versus stability, even with all of the drama constantly swirling around the former president, don’t assume most voters will consider a second Trump term to be the riskier bet,” she said.

Anderson cited Times‘ polling that showed Trump beating Biden in five critical swing states: Pennsylvania, Arizona, Michigan, Georgia, and Nevada. The Times analyzed its findings:

Discontent pulsates throughout the Times/Siena poll, with a majority of voters saying Mr. Biden’s policies have personally hurt them. The survey also reveals the extent to which the multiracial and multigenerational coalition that elected Mr. Biden is fraying. Demographic groups that backed Mr. Biden by landslide margins in 2020 are now far more closely contested, as two-thirds of the electorate sees the country moving in the wrong direction.

Follow Wendell Husebø on "X" @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.